Cortland Youth Bureau Small Fry Football signups planned

Registration is ongoing at cortlandyb.rec.desk.com until Aug. 31 for the Cortland Youth Bureau Small Fry Football program, which is entering its 67th season this fall.

Equipment will be issued and physical exams conducted Aug. 28 and 29 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex. Players who don’t get a physical at the registration sessions must have their own physician conduct an exam and submit the paperwork to the Youth Bureau office.

Players in the Junior Division must be in third or fourth grade, while the Senior Division is for players in fifth and sixth grades. All seventh graders must sign up for the Cortland Junior High program. League rules require players to weigh at least 50 pounds and not more than 155 pounds in order to participate. All players will be checked on CYB scales when equipment is issued.

Players are placed on teams depending on the elementary school they attend. Players from Virgil, McGraw, Homer and Marathon will be placed on teams needing players. Team practice sessions start Sept. 6 and will take place Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at city parks and schools.

The first games of the season will be played on Sept. 22 and 23. Most games will take place Fridays after schools and Saturday mornings on Gary Wood Field in Dexter Park.