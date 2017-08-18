Groton to celebrate Olde Home Days

GROTON — Over a three-day period next week, a carnival will be set up in Groton celebrating an event held for more than 100 years — Olde Home Days.

The three-day event will run from Aug. 24 to 26. This year will also celebrate the town’s bicentennial.

For the first time in more than five years, a carnival will be at the celebration.

The carnival, from Playland Amusements in Auburn, will feature classic carnival food, like sno-cones, fried dough, funnel cakes and blooming onions; rides, including a classic carousel; and carnival games.

Along with the carnival, new this year, according to the event’s website, are Shadows of the Old West. Shadows of the Old West will allow people to get a firsthand look at the evolution from the early tent towns to the first Western settlements. The encampment will run all three days.

Among the other events: Laser Tag, Ithaca Physics Bus, Ross Park Zoomobile, Game Truck, Tractors of Yesteryear, Cayuga Nature Center, a magic show, bicycle and motorcycle shows, wagon rides and more.

Vitamin L, and Marty Flynn and the Goodtime Band will perform Friday night. Logan and Mack 2nd chance and Bendher will play Saturday. Watch for an art show, and the grand parade will be 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street.