Deaths and births for the week of August 21-26, 2017

August 26, 2017

Deaths

PARSONS — Marilyn Seltzer Lasby Bellucci Parsons, 84, died Aug. 24, 2017. She was a native of Cortland, N.Y. Arrangements by Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg, Fla.

TOWNLEY — Mary S. Townley, 97, formerly of Homer, N.Y. died Aug. 22, 2017. Funeral services at noon Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Homer Interment to follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer.

August 25, 2017

Deaths

DAYTON — Barbara Jo Dayton of Beacon, N.Y., formerly of Freeville, N.Y., died Aug. 23, 2017. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reach Out for Christ Church, 318 Johnson Road, Freeville. Following a time of fellowship after the service, burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Greensprings Natural Cemetery in Newfield.

August 24, 2017

Deaths

LANSDOWNE — Sheila A. Lansdowne, 71, of 124 Port Watson St., Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 22, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, Homer. Interment will follow Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Following interment, a celebration of will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Burns-McCauliffe Post 465 American Legion of Homer, 63 S. Main St., Homer.

August 23, 2017

Deaths

FOX — Donald H. Fox died Aug. 19, 2017 in Satellite Beach, Fla. Graveside services, with military honors, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer.

RANER — Donald Raner, 76, of Homer N.Y., died Aug. 19, 2017.There will be no services. Wright-Beard Funeral home is assisting the family.

August 22, 2017

Deaths

HEAD — Mona L. Head, 59, of Salt Road, Locke, N.Y., died Aug. 19, 2017. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

August 21, 2017

Deaths

BLEWETT — Charlotte A. Blewett, 87, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 18, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday before the service. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Groton.

O’MARA —Thomas R. O’Mara, 80, of West Main Street, Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 18, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Cortland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, Homer.

SEPOS — Marsaille “Marcie” E. Sepos, 91, died Aug. 18, 2017. Calling hours will be held 2 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with a funeral service to begin 4 p.m. at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeview Cemetery, Ithaca.

ZERKLE — Leona Zerkle, 85, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 17, 2017. Services will be held at a later date in Waterloo, Ind.