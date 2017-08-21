Maguire/Central City, Penny’s One Cent Saloon capture crowns in women’s slowpitch

Maguire/Central City and Penny’s One Cent Saloon captured the Cortland Women’s Slowpitch Softball League A and B Division playoff championships, respectively, in winner-take all title games Sunday after a weekend of action.

A DIVISION

Maguire/Central City dropped its opening game Saturday to Gator’s 10-3, but would get revenge in the losers’ bracket with a 6-5 win over Gator’s to force a showdown with playoff-undefeated Easy Street/Little Italy. Maguire took the must-win game 9-8 in nine innings before winning the winner-take-all final by the same 9-8 score.

Easy Street posted Saturday wins over Contracting by Hull 19-7 and Gator’s 10-5.

Maguire/Central City 6, Gator’s 5: After losing the earlier game 10-3 to Gator’s (no further information reported), Maguire/Central City need two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5 before scoring the winning run in the eighth inning.

Katrina Owens ripped a triple while Janet Maguire and Stephanie Hartquist hit doubles for Maguire/Central City in the winning effort.

Maguire/Central City 9, Easy Street/Little Italy 8 (9 innings): Maguire/Central City scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull even with Easy Street/Little Italy at 8-8 Sunday before scoring the winning run in the ninth inning of the first championship seires game to force the one-game title showdown.

Christella Yonta went 5-for-5 to lead the Maguire attack. Janet Maguire pitched in with a 4-for-5 effort, with Beth Poulos and Megan Hartquist each going 3-for-4.

Lauren Dahm (home run), Katie Crandall, Jess Hull, Heather Williams and Lindy West each swing 3-for-4 bats for Easy Street/Little Italy.

Maguire/Central City 9, Easy Street/Little Italy 8: Maguire again needed to come from behind in the championship game. Six runs in the sixth inning gave Maguire an 8-6 lead before an insurance run in the seventh proved to be the difference. Easy Street did score twice in the seventh to make things interesting.

Janet Maguire (home run), Christella Yonta (triple), Courtney Rainbow and Katrina Owens each provided 3-for-4 efforts for the champions.

Deb Contri was 4-for-4 with two doubles to pace Easy Street/Italy. Jess Hull added a 3-for-4 bat with on double, Danielle Endress went 3-for-3 and Corrine Russell was 2-for-3.

Easy Street/Little Italy 19, Contracting by Hull 7: Easy Street/Little Italy needed only five innings to post its first win Saturday.

Katie Crandall, Sydney Folk (double) and Lauren Dahm (double, two triples) each swung 3-for-3 bats for Easy Street. Kristina Abbot added a 2-for-3 effort.

Brittni Griep (double) and Jamie Reynolds (triple) each went 3-for-3 for Contracting by Hull. Kelli Griswold (double) added a 2-for-3 effort.

Easy Street/Little Italy 10, Gator’s 5: Jonna Johnson (triple) and Kristina Abbott (double) were each 3-for-3 for Easy Street.

Red Jug Pub 11, Contracting by Hull 8: Beth Jamison went 3-for-3 while Kaitlyn Andrews had two triples and a home run for Red Jug Pub in the consolation-round win.

Jessica Rigg recorded a 3-for-3 effort for Contracting by Hull. Kelli Griswold chipped in with a double and home run while Jackie Hinkle smacked a double.

B DIVISION

Penny’s One Cent Saloon won three of four games over the weekend, with all three wins ended by the mercy rule. One Cent recorded a 16-1 win over Red Dragon in six innings and rolled to a 13-1 victory in five innings over Rex’s Pasta. Homer Logging/NAPA came out of the losers’ bracket to win the first game Sunday to hand One Cent its first loss, with no information reported. One Cent then rebounded for a 21-6 win in five innings to claim the B Division playoff crown.

One Cent Saloon 16, Red Dragon 1: Sue Apley led the One Cent offense by going 4-for-4. Ruthanne Forehand drove in seven runs with a grand slam homer and three-run homer during her 3-for-4 game. Danielle Beebe-Scott (double), KT Apley, Jody Maroney and Kasey Price added 3-for-4 efforts with Sarah McAndrews going 2-for-3.

Betty Powell went 2-for-3 to lead Red Dragon.

One Cent Saloon 13, Rex’s Pasta 1: Jody Maroney was 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs for One Cent. Danielle Beebe-Scott (double) and Kasey Price (two RBIs) added 3-for-3 efforts.

Mary Phelps hit a triple for Rex’s Pasta.

One Cent Saloon 21, Homer Logging/NAPA 6: In the winner-take-all final, KT Apley (two RBIs) and Jody Maroney (three RBIs) both went 4-for-5 to lead the way for One Cent. Kasey Price (triple, three RBIs), Kelly Pittsley (double, two RBIs) and Tammy Beebe added 3-for-4 efforts while Jessica Smith (double, triple) and Jenna Bowman (triple, two RBIs) were each 2-for-4.

Stacie Young, Lindsey Fiore, Lonni Rawson and Deb Preston each provided 2-for-3 bats for Homer Logging/NAPA.