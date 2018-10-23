Cortland’s season is ended by Spartans

EAST SYRACUSE — A turnaround season for the Cortland High field hockey team ended in the Section 3 Class B semifinals Monday night as the third-seeded Purple Tigers lost 3-1 to host No. 2 East Syracuse-Minoa.

CHS finished the season with an 8-7-1 record, matching the program’s win total from the previous three seasons combined, and won the SCAC Empire Division championship with a 3-0-1 league record. Cortland beat ES-M 2-0 on Moiseichick Field on Oct. 10 and the teams tied 1-1 at ES-M on Oct. 22. The Spartans were league runners-up at 2-1-1.

ES-M, now 9-7-1 overall, will face top-seeded Holland Patent Sunday at Fayetteville-Manlius for the Class B championship, the time to be determined. The Golden Knights improved to 14-3 with a 7-0 romp over No. 4 Whitesboro (5-11) in Monday’s other semifinal.

Cortland opened the scoring in Monday’s contest as Lauren Swartz converted a pass from Meredith Meagley for her 10th goal of the season four minutes in. ES-M equalized seconds later as Sydney Carnival scored her first goal of the fall, the assist going to Gillianne McCarthy, and the game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Grace Stone’s goal with 24:52 left in regulation was the gamewinner for the Spartans as McCarthy picked up her second assist of the night. Stone scored an insurance goal, her 10th of the season, for the Spartans with 5:30 left, Holly Carr with the assist.

Cortland goalie Morgan Zimmer made seven saves, one fewer than ES-M goalie Lucy Hager, as the winners had a 10-9 shot advantage. The Spartans doubled Cortland in penalty corners, 12-6.

