SPONSORED CONTENT FROM CORTLAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

The first knee replacement that fits only one knee.

Yours.

Why does ConforMIS knee provide patients with better results than any other knee procedure?

It is the only customized total knee replacement that is designed specifically for your knee.

ConforMIS Fit® image-to-implant® technology converts a CT scan of your knee into a 3D model and then designs an implant that is unique to you. This fully automated process ensures that your implant is made for your knee, and only your knee.

What does this mean for you?

It means less pain, more stability after surgery, quicker recovery time and longer lasting effectiveness.

Where can I get my ConforMIS knee?

Cortland Regional Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is the only practice offering this unique, state-of-the-art product in the Cortland – Southern Tier – Tompkins region.

With ConforMIS knee, you can get back to doing what you love Pain Free.

To learn more about the ConforMIS knee, call Cortland Regional Orthopedics and Sports Medicine 607-758-3750.

