McGraw stays perfect with win over Groton

The McGraw boys’ basketball team made it three-for-three in the opening week of the season with a 61-51 win over visiting Groton Friday night.

The Cincinnatus boys lost to host Candor 63-17 in another non-league game.

McGraw 61, Groton 51: Chase Curtis had a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists while Caleb Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds and Chris Pickert 10 point and six rebounds for the Eagles, who led 14-9 after one quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 44-28 entering the fourth.

Kalib Manning had a game-high 19 points and Garrett Vonbenschoten added 12 for Groton, which opened its season with the loss.

“We came out strong using the press to control the pace and extended the lead in the second quarter,” Eagles coach Derek Allen said. “Caleb keyed the offense in the first half with a few nice drives to the hoop. In the third quarter our lead grew to 16 thanks to some strong play by Chase and Chris. Groton fought back and brought the lead down to six with two minutes left. A big Brendan May andone (old-school three-point) play and stellar defense by Chris helped close out the victory. Dominic Cook, Adam Nieves and Devon Ackley each hit a 3-pointer.”

Groton hosts Marathon Tuesday at 7 p.m. while McGraw next sees action Dec. 11 at Madison in a 7 p.m. start.

The McGraw JVs beat Groton 60-45 to also improve to 3-0 as Zach Lamarre led the way with 26 points and Nick Potter scored 10 points. “It was an all-around great team victory,” said Eagles coach Brian Driscoll, whose squad gets things going against Madison Dec. 11 in a 5:30 p.m. start.

Candor 63, Cincinnatus 17: The hosts led 26-12 at halftime and used a 22-2 third-quarter advantage to solidify their second win in three games this season. The Red Lions are now 0-3.

Alex Doucett scored a game-high 15 points for Candor while Brayden Krebs had 12 points, Marcus Rypkema added 10 and Daniel Thomas chipped in with eight. No individual scoring was available for Cincy, which hosts Otselic valley Tuesday starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV contest.

