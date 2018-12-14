Abandoned dog found in Freetown

A dog was found Thursday, tied to a tree in the woods in Freetown, and the Cortland Community Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating.

The dog was found between 4 and 4:30 p.m. near Hoxie Gorge Freetown Road, said William Carr, an investigator with the SPCA.

“A good Samaritan driving on the road noticed barking coming from the woods and a red pickup truck leaving the area,” Carr said this morning.

The woman stopped, found footprints leading about 100 yards into the woods to a male boxer-mix tied to a tree, Carr said. The brown-and-white dog is underweight, however, the animal was tied to the tree for only about an hour.

“Of course, it was scared,” Carr said, and was behaving aggressively this morning, although Carr hoped the animal would calm down. “Right now, we’re handling him cautiously.” The dog is also dealing with a medical issue, although Carr did not give details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA at 607-753-9386.

Carr said if the dog is adopted out, it needs to be brought back to the appropriate weight, given shots and neutered.

Carr added that people can surrender animals to the SPCA. The SPCA may ask for a donation to help spay or neuter the animal, but that is not always the case, he added. “If they can’t do it, it’s not a disqualifier.”

Like this: Like Loading...