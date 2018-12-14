Cincy girls snap hoops losing streak

The host Cincinnatus girls’ basketball team broke a losing streak that stretched back to early in the 2016-17 season Thursday night, beating Otselic Valley 45-29 in a Central Counties League contest.

The Brookfield girls’ basketball team downed McGraw 62-34 in another CCL game.

The DeRuyter volleyball team lost for the first time in three matches this season, 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 to CCL host Stockbridge Valley while Cincinnatus beat visiting Brookfield 25-17, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24 in another CCL match.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Cincinnatus 45, Otselic Valley 29: Delaney Rutan had a game-high 18 points as well as seven rebounds and six steals as the Red Lions improved to 1-2 league and 1-4 overall, outscoring OV 17-2 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Alexia Abbatiello had eight points, 12 assists and three steals for the winners, Michaela Eichorst seven points and seven rebounds, Hanah Enright seven rebounds and four assists and Jasmine Standish five points.

Leah Kalin had 10 points for the Vikings (1-2, 2-3), Maygan Roy and Cassie Agren with eight points each. Cincy trailed 8-5 after the first quarter but rallied to lead 20-16 at halftime and was up 28-27 after three quarters. The Red Lions host DeRuyter Monday at 6 p.m.

Brookfield 62, McGraw 34: Two quarters decided the game as the Beavers had a 14-3 first-quarter advantage and outscored their visitors 18-4 in the third en route to improving to 2-0 league and 3-1 overall.

Jaelyn Vleer-Elliott scored a gamehigh 29 points and Madilyne Kupris added 18 for Brookfield. Karissa Wilbur scored 20 points for the Eagles, who fell fell to 0-3 league and 0-4 overall. McGraw hosts Stockbridge Valley Monday at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Stockbridge Valley 3, DeRuyter 0: The Rockets (2-1 league and overall) were led by Kali Lidell, who had six assists, three kills, an ace and a dig and Tayler Marshall with five aces, two digs and an assist. Molly Lawrence had five kills and a dig while Graycee Forrest had two kills, two digs and an assist.

No statistics were reported for the Cougars, who took over first place in the CCL at 2-0 and are now 4-2 overall.

DeRuyter hosts Fabius-Pompey in non-league match today starting at 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnatus 3, Brookfield 1: “We had a lot of aces throughout the game and showed some good combinations,” said Red Lions coach Mallory Cobb, whose team is now 2-1 league and 2-2 overall.

“We are trying to work some kinks out, which pushed us to four sets. Aubree Nate and Alexis Aldrich had four kills each while Jacqueline Golicki had five assists, Sierra Metcalf seven aces, Gabbi Gallow nine digs and Katelynne Clark a block.”

Cincinnatus hosts Stockbridge Valley Monday starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV match.

