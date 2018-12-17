Cortland boys set records at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE — The Cortland High and Homer Central boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams competed in the morning session of Saturday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

The Purple Tiger boys finished fourth out of 18 teams behind record-setting performances from Alex Ryan and Tyler Stevens with 38 points while the Trojans boys were 10th with nine points. The Cortland girls 12th out of 18 teams with 11 points while Homer was 14th with nine points. Liverpool won the boys’ and girls’ meets with 89 and 74 points respectively.

BOYS

Alex Ryan broke the school record in the 600-meter run, taking second individually in 1:30.02. He combined with Asa Terwilliger (13th, 1:38.49) to take second as a team in a combined time of 3:08.51. Tyler Stevens also set a school record, tying for third in the pole vault at nine feet even.

The 3,200m duo of Tyler Stevens (third, 10:08.25) and Andy Ryan (sixth, 10:14.22) also took second, in a combined time of 20:22.4. Chris Tanner (ninth, 17-feet-3.75 inches) and Marquis Inman (17th, 15-3.25) were third in the long jump relay at 32-7.

The mile run relay duo of Andy Ryan (fourth, 4:41.96) and Joe Cataldo (15th, 5:08.53) took fourth in 9:50.49. Tanner (sixth, 7.13) and Inman (27th, 7.70) took fifth in the 55m dash relay in 14.83. The weight throw duo of Niko Ingle (ninth, 33-7.25) and Matt Honan (17th, 27-5) were seventh at 61-0.25.

For Homer, Teddy Mercer (fourth, 2:43) and Jed Swayze (12th, 2:52.89, pr) placed fourth with a combined time of 5:35.89 in the 1,000m relay. Both boys also qualified for the Sectional Championships. Jacob McGory (eighth, 34-8, pr) and Derek Fickett (13th, 30-5, pr) placed fourth in the weight throw with a combined distance of 65-1. Ben Herman (12th, 17-0, pr) and Jacob Karam (15th, 15-5.75 placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 32-5.75. Mercer (seventh, 10:23.08) and Ethan Lowell (19th, 11:01.65, pr) placed fifth in the 3,200m relay with a time of 21:24.73 as both athletes also qualified for the Sectional Championships. Fickett (10th, 33-2.75, pr) and McGory (12th, 31-11.25, pr) placed seventh in the shot put with a distance of 65-2.

GIRLS

Sisters Lillian Quick (sixth, 1:50.32) and Ella Quick (ninth, 1:50.75) combined to finish third in the 600m run relay in 3:41.07.

Ouomou Diakite (14th, 24-7) and Morgan Zimmer (23-0) were sixth in the shot put relay at 47-7 and seventh in the weight throw relay at 45-7.50, Diakite 19th in 23-3.25 and Zimmer 21st (22-4.25).

“Andy ran the fifth-fastest mile on the track for the whole day,” Cortland coach Paul Drexler said. “Tyler qualified for sectionals in pole vault and set the school record. Chris almost qualified for sectionals in long jump, but the story is that he and Marquise finished third in the long jump relay. Also notable were Morgan and Oumou, who finished sixth in the shot put relay and seventh in the weight throw relay. Andy and Tyler finished second in the 3,200 relay, losing to Liverpool by a mere seven seconds in an excellent race.

“The freshmen on our team have really started to come into their own; they are an integral part of any team’s future, but ours have stepped right in to be contributing point-getters. Quietly improving and soon to be noticed, the Quicks, Lillian, Ella, and Maia, are three runners to watch for next week’s relay-heavy meet. We suffered a huge loss after two of our athletes got injured last week — Jared Valentin, who is turning out to be an exceptionally fast mid distance sprinter, and Jacob Gilbert, a junior who was injured during their first-place sprint medley relay finish.”

For Homer, Emma Anderson (10th, 12-5.5, pr) and Reagan O’Donnell (10-3.75, pr) took fourth place in the long jump with a combined distance of 22- 9.25. Anderson (ninth, 12:11.19, pr) and Ally Beard (15th, 12:36.91) placed sixth in the 3,000 relay with a time of 24:48.10. Tasie Fox (14th, 10.95, pr) and Anderson (22nd, 11:31, pr) placed eighth in the 55m hurdles relay with a time of 22.26 seconds.

