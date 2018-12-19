Babcock leads Purple Tigers to win over ES-M

EAST SYRACUSE — The Cortland High girls’ basketball team avoided a trap Tuesday night.

Behind Lyndsie Babcock’s 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block, the Purple Tigers improved to 2-0 in the SCAC Empire Division and 5-1 overall with a 54-42 win over host East Syracuse-Minoa.

“It was a tough spot coming off a big win over Central Square and having (three-time defending Class A sectional and state champion) Jamesville-DeWitt this coming Friday,” CHS coach Nolan Sinclair said. “We talked this weekend-week about this being a ‘trap’ game for us. ES-M played very hard and were well-coached. They have a few post players that can extend the defense by stepping out and knocking down outside shots.

“Lyndsie had a huge game for us tonight. Shyanne Lewis also had one of her best games of the year with 10 points, seven rebounds, and six steals. We got scoring contributions from nine different girls tonight, which is something a coach loves to see. Our girls are working extremely hard each and every day and it’s been showing. Our goal is to make sectionals this year and the girls are giving everything they have. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Tsai Lewis had nine rebounds and 10 points for the winners, who also got six rebounds from Kaitlyn Pratt. Angelina Thomason and Julianna Barton scored 12 points each for the Spartans, who opened their league season with the loss and are now 1-4 overall.

The hosts led 13-12 after one quarter before Cortland came back to take a 25-20 halftime lead. The Purple Tigers led 37- 33 entering the fourth and outscored ES-M 17-9 in the final period.

“We went on a 12-3 run to close the first half and take a 25-20 lead into the second half,” Sinclair said. “We talked about having a big third quarter, but some missed shots and turnovers prevented us from stretching the lead. We did a great job of creating turnovers off our press in the fourth, however, as we opened up a double-figure lead. Any time you can get a road league win you have to be pleased. We look forward to the challenge that Friday will bring.”

The JV contest against visiting J-D will get things started at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Cortland JVs stayed unbeaten through six games this season with a 44-31 win over ES-M Tuesday as Margaret Starr had 19 points and six rebounds and Adrianna Murphy scored eight points and had six rebounds.

“We got into foul trouble early and really had to change up our game plan.” Purple Tigers coach Janice Meyer said. “They had size and age on most of us and with all nine girls able to play today we all had to step up. All the girls did an excellent job making adjustments on the fly with different combinations going in. Margaret led us. Adrianna got two quick fouls early in the game and Ryleigh Larkin and Bella Smith really stepped it up and got the job done while she was out. Adrianna came back in the second half. She really sealed the deal for us by coming back, not hanging her head, and doing what needed to be done.”

Angelina Polcaro and Maura Leib scored eight points each for the Spartans.

