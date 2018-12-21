ADVERTISEMENT

City man indicted in August stabbing

December 21, 2018 By Shenandoah Briere, Local, News

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Cortland Police Officer Jeff Fitts escorts stabbing suspect Andrew Pilcher from City Court in August. File photo.

Andrew J. Pilcher, of Cortland, was indicted this morning in Cortland County Court for the Aug. 29 stabbing of Damian S. Grant.

A grand jury indicted Pilcher on first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence, felonies. He is also charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Photo by Todd R. McAdam/contributing photographer

Cortland police said Pilcher stabbed Grant, 28, of 10 Woodruff St., Cortland, once in the chest about 2:15 a.m. in a pocket park between Community Restaurant, 10 Main St., and Pawn Boss, 16 Main St.

