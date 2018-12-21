City man indicted in August stabbing

Andrew J. Pilcher, of Cortland, was indicted this morning in Cortland County Court for the Aug. 29 stabbing of Damian S. Grant.

A grand jury indicted Pilcher on first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence, felonies. He is also charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Photo by Todd R. McAdam/contributing photographer

Cortland police said Pilcher stabbed Grant, 28, of 10 Woodruff St., Cortland, once in the chest about 2:15 a.m. in a pocket park between Community Restaurant, 10 Main St., and Pawn Boss, 16 Main St.

