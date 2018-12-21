Rockets stay perfect in league competition

The host DeRuyter boys’ basketball team led 19-2 after one quarter and never looked back Thursday night on its way to a 61-29 win over Cincinnatus.

McGraw beat visiting Otselic Valley 53- 32 in another league game.

DeRuyter 61, Cincinnatus 29: The Rockets, who are now 5-0 in league play, 7-1 overall and ranked seventh in the state in Class D, led 28-10 at halftime before a 22-10 third-quarter scoring advantage gave them a 50-20 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Benjamin Barnes led the way with 15 points for the winners to go with six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Louie Glisson scored 13 points with four rebounds and three steals and Frank Glisson 11 points, six steals, four assists and two rebounds. Gavin Richardson had nine rebounds while Trey Foster and Tristan Worlock controlled seven boards each.

Cincy (0-3, 0-8) was led by Caden Stafford with 13 points and Scott Schuyler with six.

“We got enough close shots to jump out to a nice lead,” Rockets coach Ric Barnes said. “We really didn’t take care of the ball that well in the second half. Our bench was not as strong as they have been. Cincy is down, but I thought they played with determination. They looked like a different team than when I saw them play the first time. Overall it was another good team win.”

DeRuyter hosts Homer Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the Stephen W. Camelbeek Honorary Christmas Tournament. The Red Lions visit Madison Jan. 4, the JV game slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m.

McGraw 53, Otselic Valley 32: Leading by just 9-7 after one quarter, the Eagles (2-1, 6-1) used a 22-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take control of the game. They led 31-15 at halftime and were up 43-22 after three quarters.

Caleb Smith was the pacesetter for McGraw’s balanced attack with 11 points, plus four rebounds and four assists. Evan Ignatowski scored seven points and four players – Tyler Card (five rebounds), Devon Ackley (two assists), Xiao Lin and Chris Pickert (three assists) — had six points each. Brendan May had 10 rebounds and Brent Thomas had six rebounds.

“Caleb did the most damage out in transition with 8 points in the second quarter,” Eagles coach Derek Allen said. “The first four minutes of the third quarter our starters caused turnovers and turned our defense into offense, and we executed well against OV’s second-half zone after they played man-to-man the whole first half. We had some of our bench players bring a lot of energy into the game tonight.”

Dakota Adams had nine points and five rebounds for the Vikings (2-2, 2-4) while Garrett Wood scored eight points with three steals and Justin Graham had seven points and three rebounds.

The Eagles take on host Cortland High Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Cortland Holiday Classic.

The McGraw JVs beat Otselic Valley 48-36 to improve to 5-2 on the season as Zach Lamarre scored 22 points to lead the way. The Eagle JVs host Dryden on Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...