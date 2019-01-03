Driver sought after chase

Cortland County sheriff’s officers identified Jakob Mueller of Homer this morning as the driver who led police on a three-county car chase Tuesday, but have yet to catch him and seek information on his whereabouts.

Cortland County sheriff’s officers stopped Mueller’s vehicle about 2:30 p.m. on Route 41 in the town of Scott for speeding. When an officer approached the vehicle, Mueller took off, police said.

Mueller, 21, continued on Route 41 into Homer and then north on Route 41A into Cayuga County. Officers from both the Cortland and Cayuga county sheriff’s offices continued pursuing the vehicle until they had to stop because of Mueller’s actions and road conditions, although they did not provide details.

About 7:30 p.m. that day, officers tried to stop the vehicle again in the village of Homer. The driver fled again, going through east Homer into Truxton and Cuyler. Cortland County sheriff’s officers stopped following the driver on Route 13 before entering Madison County.

Officers from Madison and Chenango counties later found the vehicle on Dublin Road and Lincklean Center Road in DeRuyter after police said Mueller’s vehicle struck a parked car on Crumb Hill Road.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to a news release from the Cortland County Sheriff’s office.

Police said anyone who knows of Mueller’s whereabouts should contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at 607-758-5537

