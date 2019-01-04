Early New Year’s arrival

Marcus James Field was eager to enter the world — so eager he came 28 days early, at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 1 — the first baby of the year to be born at Cortland Regional Medical Center and the first baby for parents Hunter and Matt Field.

Hunter Field cradled her son while she sat in her hospital bed Thursday morning, rarely taking her eyes off his sleeping face.

It was a long New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for the Fields, of McGraw, as Hunter’s contractions started around 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and they came to the hospital around noon New Year’s Day.

Matt Field, 27, said his wife had had contractions before, so they weren’t sure it was the real thing and having the first baby of the year definitely wasn’t a goal.

“I wanted him to stay in there a little longer,” said Hunter Field, 25. His due date was Jan. 28.

But later in the afternoon of Jan. 1, as contractions were getting closer together and more intense, an ultrasound showed the baby was breech, prompting an unexpected Cesarean section that night.

This sparked mixed emotions for the parents: They were both anxious but also relieved.

“I was relieved to know it would be over with and knowing the baby would be good,” Matt Field said.

Matt Field is an operator at the city Wastewater Treatment Plant and Hunter Field is a bank teller at CFCU Credit Union.

Marcus was born 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long — and he was the only baby on the floor for awhile, so the parents enjoyed all the attention from the nursing staff.

And as the first baby of the year they also had a gift — a bassinet full of diapers, baby toiletries, toys and clothes.

The gift was a special recognition for the first baby that was born to the hospital as it nears its affiliation with Guthrie Medical Group.

While the couple, married in July, had already prepared a nursery with a bassinet, they said they would be keeping the gift.

“That one’s nicer,” Matt Field said, gesturing to the overflowing bassinet that moves and plays music.

Marcus showed no preference, content to sleep on in his mother’s arms.

