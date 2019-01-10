Maroons pull away from Purple Tigers

AUBURN — The host Auburn girls’ basketball team limited Cortland High to single figures in each quarter Wednesday night en route to a 47-31 win over Cortland High.

The Maroons (4-0 league, 7-3 overall) led 11-9 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime before using a 16-6 third-quarter advantage to take total control of the game. Jania Freeman led the Maroons with 16 points, along with eight rebounds and four steals, while Grace Baranick and Marlee Solomon had six points and seven rebounds each.

Lyndsie Babcock scored seven points to pace the Purple Tigers (3-2, 7-4) and Tsai Lewis added six points.

Weather alters scholastic sports schedule

The current winter weather caused most of Wednesday’s scheduled high school athletic events to be postponed, even before it began to snow heavily.

• The Cortland-Homer hockey team’s game at Skaneateles was called off and had not been rescheduled as of press time.

• The same held true for the Cortland High wrestling team’s home match with Central Square.

• The Homer boys’ basketball teams’ home games with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown will now take place on Feb. 4, starting with the 5 p.m. JV contest.

• The Moravia at Groton IAC wrestling match was postponed until today at 7 p.m.

• The Central Counties League volleyball match between Stockbridge Valley and host McGraw was called off and had yet to be rescheduled as of press time.

The Cortland JVs beat Auburn 50-40 to improve to 8-2 on the season as Kirsten Merritt scored 21 points and Margaret Starr had 13 points, four steals and nine rebounds.

“Sadie Urtz and Adrianna Murphy really helped lead us on the floor with some good decision-making and communication,” Purple Tigers coach Janice Meyer said. “As a whole, I was happy with the improvements we made since our last game. Not only did we get the win, but we had a lot of smaller victories as a team and individually.”

Rhea Middleton led Auburn with 14 points.

The CHS squads travel to Oswego Friday, the JVs getting things underway at 5 p.m.

