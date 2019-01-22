If you’re a senior, you might need to re-apply for STAR

A state program that rebates some of the property taxes homeowners pay school districts has a new verification program, and senior citizens who own a home must complete a new verification form to qualify, if they are not already enrolled.

“If they are already enrolled they don’t have to do anything,” said James Gazzale, a spokesman for the state Department of Taxation and Finance. “They can continue on as normal.”

Gazzale said if any new or additional information is needed from already enrolled seniors then the Department of Taxation and Finance will contact them.

The form, which was mailed to eligible seniors, must be returned by March 1.

The state School Tax Relief Program has two forms: basic and enhanced. Both rebate a portion of school property taxes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state budget proposal suggests other changes including:

— Allowing the Department of Taxation and Finance to share STAR information with local assessors to help issue STAR checks to co-ops in a timely manner.

— Changing STAR check notification on school tax bills to clarify that a check has been or will be sent.

