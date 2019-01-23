Fast start keys easy Cortland win

The host Cortland High girls’ basketball team ran out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter against East Syracuse-Minoa Tuesday night and never looked back en route to a 44-27 SCAC Empire Division win.

Shyanne Lewis led the Purple Tigers , now 4-4 league and 9-6 overall, with 18 points, six steals and four rebounds and Lyndsie Babcock scored 11 points with six rebounds and two steals. Tsai Lewis had eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

CHS led 28-13 at halftime and 33-18 after three.

The Spartans (0-7, 3-11) got 10 points from Angelina Thomason and five from Gianna Quonce.

“The girls got out of the gate very quickly tonight and it was great to see,” Cortland coach Nolan

Sinclair said. “Our press was extremely tough tonight and it led to some easy transition baskets. The girls were relentless with their backcourt pressure. We talked at length about working hard defensively to get easy baskets offensively early. A few easy buckets seemed to really give the girls some confidence on the offensive side of the basketball. I was very proud of the effort the girls showed from start to finish.

“Shyanne Lewis played fantastic tonight. Many of her baskets were off steals, but she also converted some really difficult shots tonight. She was really fun to watch. The girls did a really great job of attacking the rim tonight. We sent six different girls to the foul line, which is something we stress.” We look forward to the challenge that Friday night will bring (visiting Jamesville-DeWitt, the fourth-ranked JV team in the state, after the 5 p.m. JV game) as we continue to try and improve our sectional seed.”

The Cortland JVs also scored an easy win over ES-M Tuesday, 60-31, and are now 11-3 on the season. Margaret Starr and Kirsten Merritt each scored 12 points for the winners, Starr with seven steals as well, while Adrianna Murphy had eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals and Kendall Mack came off the bench and scored eight points.

“Margaret sparked us defensively and it led to a lot of offensive opportunities,” Purple Tigers coach Janice Meyer said. “We played our game and controlled the game from the beginning to the end. This is when teams either get better or don’t; we have, and we showed that today.”

