Bohn sentenced to 25 years to life

Dorain Bohn will spend at least 25 years in prison for murdering 2-year-old Kassidy Dains, a judge pronounced this morning.

Bohn, 29, originally from the Buffalo area, was convicted Feb. 4 in Cortland County Court of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Cortland County Judge Julie Campbell sentenced Bohn to 25 years to life – the maximum sentence – for the murder conviction. She also sentenced him to a concurrent 25 years on the manslaughter conviction and a year for endangering the welfare of a child.

After parole, he will face five years of post-release supervision.

Kassidy died of injuries she received April 19, 2018, while Bohn was watching her at his and Kassidy’s mother’s, Krystal Dains, apartment at 11 Elm St., McGraw. Kassidy’s skull was fractured, an autopsy showed. She also suffered internal injuries to her abdominal area, including the end of the large intestine. Pathologists also found more than 50 bruises on the girl, including every extremity.

“I will never forgive you,” Krystal Dains said in court before the sentencing. “Dorain, you are a monster.”

Bohn did not make a statement in court, but Campbell said Bohn, who was represented by Public Defender Keith Dayton, plans to file an appeal.



