Buckley no-hitter keys twinbill sweep

CORTLANDVILLE — A history-making pitching performance by freshman Ethan Buckley set the Tompkins Cortland CC baseball team up for a doubleheader sweep of Jefferson CC Wednesday.

Playing at Gutchess Complex in Cortlandville, TC3 won by scores of 14-0 in five innings and 9-7 to improve to 4-6 on the year overall and 2-0 against Mid-State Athletic Conference opponents. Jefferson is 2-11 overall and 2-4 against MSAC teams.

The opener provided plenty of highlights, but none shone brighter than the effort on the mound by Buckley.

The right-hander was simply dominant, throwing the first no-hitter in the 16-season history of varsity baseball at Tompkins Cortland. He was strong from the start, but got stronger as the game wore on. He finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed only one ball to leave the infield, and that was a lazy fly ball to shallow left field. Four walks and a pair of errors in the field kept the effort from becoming a perfect game, but the nohitter was more than enough to earn the win and put his name in the Panthers record book.

The winners pounded out 13 hits, but the wildness of the Jefferson pitchers certainly helped. All nine batters in the Panthers lineup reached base at least once via a base on balls or by being hit by a pitch, with Homer graduate Joey Tummino having a “perfect” line of reaching via a walk each of his four times to the plate, making his official batting line a perfect 0-for-0. Eight of the nine batters scored at least once, Tummino leading the way with three runs scored. Isaiah Reyes, Brandon Grant from Homer and Jinwoo Baek each had two hits and Baek and Austin Kulaseach had three RBIs in the win.

With the second game on the line and TC the visitor Tummino delivered the game-winning hit, ripping a solid tworun single that accounted for the final score. With Jefferson runners on second and third and one out, Joey Kench induced a popup to short for the second out before getting a strikeout to end the game, stranding the tying runs on base.

The Panther offense was again on display in game two. After going 0-for-0 in the opener, Tummino capped his “perfect” by going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two doubles in the nightcap. Grant had three hits and three RBI in game two and Shane Cuevas and Isaiah Reyes each had two hits.

Hyeon Ho Cho earned the win, pitching three innings in relief while allowing just one run and striking out three. Kench earned his first save by closing out the win, facing four batters and not allowing any runs to score in the seventh.

MEN’S LACROSSE

TC3 fell to 1-3 on the season in a 17-4 loss at Hudson Valley CC, with no further details reported.

