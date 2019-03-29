Krystal Dains, the mother of Kassidy Dains, fought through tears while reading a statement she had written regarding the sentencing of Dorain Bohn on Thursday in Cortland County Court.

“I will never forgive you,” she said to Bohn before sentencing. “You are a monster.”

Bohn, 29, originally from the Buffalo area, was convicted Feb. 4 of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Dains said her daughter — who would have turned 4 this summer — will never get to go to school, never have a boyfriend and never get married, among other things.

“Why did you take my little girl from me?” she asked.

Cortland County Judge Julie Campbell sentenced Bohn to 25 years to life — the maximum sentence — for the murder conviction.

She also sentenced him to a concurrent 25 years on the manslaughter conviction and a year for endangering the welfare of a child.

After parole, he will face five years of post-release supervision.

Kassidy died of injuries she received April 19, 2018, while Bohn was watching her at his and Krystal Dains apartment at 11 Elm St., McGraw. Kassidy’s skull was fractured, an autopsy showed. She also suffered internal injuries to her abdominal area, including the end of the large intestine.

Pathologists also found more than 50 bruises on the girl, including every extremity.

Campbell issued an order of protection for Dains and her family for up until five years after Bohn is released from prison. In the order, Campbell clarified that Bohn is to have no contact with Dains or her family, including through a third party.

“It was very gratifying to see that the judge imposed the max sentence,” Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti said after the sentencing. “I can’t understand what would cause someone to harm a child.”

Bohn’s lawyer, Cortland County Public Defender Keith Dayton, asked that the judge give Bohn the minimum sentence on all charges — the minimum sentence for a murder conviction is 15 years to life — noting the sentence is secondary to what Bohn will have to live with.

“… Kassidy died in Dorain’s care, he will have to live with that the rest of his life,” Dayton said. “That weight will always be on his shoulder. That weight will always be on his conscience.”

Bohn chose not to speak at sentencing.

Walking out of the courthouse after the sentencing, Bill Hewes, Kassidy’s grandfather, said he was pleased with the sentence.

“It couldn’t be better. That’s where he belongs,” he said. “I hope he never gets out.”

This comes after Dayton argued March 21 the verdict should be vacated and Bohn be allowed a new trial, alleging judicial bias, prosecutorial misconduct and juror misconduct.

On Tuesday, Campbell refused to vacate the verdict.

Bohn is seeking to appeal.

Dains is also seeking more than $3,600 in restitution for Kassidy’s funeral costs.

“I’m hoping now I can move forward and heal a little,” she said after sentencing. “It’s never going to be easy. You shouldn’t have to bury a child.”

Senior Reporter Catherine Wilde contributed to this report.

