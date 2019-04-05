Homer loses heartbreaker to LaFayette

The Homer boys’ varsity lacrosse team let one get away Thursday night on George Butts Field.

The Trojans would lead LaFayette 11-7 going into the fourth quarter, but the visitors scored seven times in the final period, including a game-tying goal with 11.5 seconds left in regulation time, to tie the score 14-14. A loose ball was scooped up by Kaleb Benedict and he scored 2:15 into overtime to give the Lancers a 15-14 non-league victory. LaFayette improves to 2-0 overall. Homer drops to 1-2 after its second straight loss.

“It was really a game where both teams went on runs,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “We would get ahead and they would come back. I was pleased how we showed up right from the start. We got out of the gate well and led 6-2 after the first quarter. We were winning groundballs and faceoffs, but that changed during the second half.

“LaFayette is a very talented team. They are very good on offense and it made us play more on the defensive side. It wasn’t for lack of effort by our guys; we ended up playing too much defense.”

Homer had the 6-2 advantage after one quarter and maintained an 8-6 cushion at halftime. The Trojans pushed their lead back to four goals at 11-7 as the third quarter ended.

LaFayette came out flying in the fourth quarter, scoring four unanswered goals. Reid Jackowski tied the game at 11-11 with 8:15 left. Connor Matthews scored the next two goals as Homer retook a 13-11 lead. Both goals were unassisted at the 6:52 and 4:54 marks. After scoring a man-up goal, LaFayette tied the game at 13-13 with 1:55 to go. Zach Delaney got the goal with Dylan Lyons assisting.

With 30.2 seconds remaining in regulation time, Matthews scored a man-up goal for the Trojans off an assist from Andrew Van Patten and Homer was on top 14-13.

LaFayette won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout with 26.7 seconds left. After the timeout, Delaney passed the ball to Ethan Gentile, who found the cage with 11.5 seconds left to knot the score and force overtime.

Homer won the overtime faceoff but didn’t score. LaFayette came down the field and had a shot blocked, but the scramble for the loose ball in the crease saw Benedict reach the ball and knock it into the goal for the game-winner.

Delaney and Jackowski led LaFayette with three goals and one assist each. Benedict, Gentile and Lyons each added two goals and one assist. Mason Homer netted two goals for the Lancers while Skariwate Papineau added one goal and one assist. Collin Dix made seven saves in the LaFayette goal.

Matthews finished the night with five goals and four assists for Homer. Dylan Yacavone netted four goals to go with two assists while Nate Evans scored three goals for the Trojans. Ben Morenus and Dante Patriarco scored once for the Trojans, with Andrew Van Patten handing out one assist. Goalie Colin Perks made eight saves.

Homer had a 31-27 edge in shots while LaFayette scooped up 31 groundballs to the Trojans’ 25. Homer won 18 of 31 faceoffs, with John Denkenberger winning 13 of his 22 attempts. The Trojans were 2-for-6 on the man-up and LaFayette was 2-for-5.

Homer will host Carthage Saturday in an 11 a.m. non-league game. The JV game follows at 1 p.m.

