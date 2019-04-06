Five hurt in head-on crash in Homer

Five people were taken to area hospitals after being injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Homer.

Homer firefighters responded at 4:24 p.m. to the area of Cold Brook Road and Ayers Road to reports of a head-on collision. Homer Fire Chief Mahlon Irish said no one had to be extricated, but one occupant of the two vehicles was unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital. That person’s injuries and condition were unknown.

Four others were taken to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Their injuries remained

unknown this morning.

The road was down to a single lane, with firefighters helping with traffic control, until around 6:15 p.m.

Irish said he did not know the cause of the crash.

“Obviously, the roads were slippery,” he said, noting the accident took place near a curve in the road.

Irish said his department responded to two other crashes on Interstate 81, where road conditions were a factor.

State police were continuing to investigate the cause of the Homer crash, Irish said.

