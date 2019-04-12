Trojans dig out win over Tully

The Homer Central boys’ lacrosse team got five goals and an assist from Dylan Yacavone in a hard fought 8-5 win over Tully in an OHSL game at George Butts Field.

Homer is 1-0 in the Liberty Division and 3-2 overall. Tully, which came in averaging 14 goals a game, drops to 1-1 in the Patriot Division and 3-1 overall.

It was a huge night for the Homer defense, anchored by a 17-save performance from goalie Colin Perks.

“The defense played well,” Perks said. “We had a couple goals go in that weren’t necessary, but I made the saves when I had to and we got the win. The speed at the varsity is so much more than the JV level but I think I’ve adapted pretty well. Having Chase (Kiner), (Zach) Mallory and Mead (Garrett) is an upgrade for me, along with Jakob Denkenberger who I have played with. Those guys really come through for me when I need them.”

“It was a great team effort on both ends of the field,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “The offense found a way to get us eight goals and did a nice job of capitalizing on opportunities after the first quarter. The defense played stingy and Colin was great behind them.

“It’s no secret who our offense runs through,” he added in reference to Yacavone’s performance and Connor Matthews’ two goals and four assists. “Just because you know it does, it doesn’t mean those two are easy to stop. What I like is that we have a lot of other people who don’t show up in the scoring column but were in important places to contribute and made the plays all over the field. It does force the defense to not just focus on those two guys.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Matthews put Homer on top 1-0 with an unassisted goal 54 seconds into the second quarter. Tully tied the game up less than a minute later when Tyler Edinger (two assists) broke free and converted a pass from Ian Byrne.

The Trojans would score the next three goals to pull out to a 4-1 advantage. Yacavone found the cage with 8;52 left in the first half and he added a man-up goal of a Matthews assist 14 second later. Andrew Van Patten gave the Trojans a three-goal cushion off another Matthews assist with 7:16 remaining in the half.

William Hardy snapped the Homer run with the first of his three goals with 4:48 left until the halftime break. Yacavone made it 5-2 Trojans before halftime with Matthews assisting.

Tully started the third quarter with a man-up goal by Hardy at the 9:10 mark when he fired home a rebound of his previous shot stopped by Perks. With 7:49 left in the quarter, the Black Knights got to within 5-4 when Jacob Edinger scored off an assist from Tyler Edinger. Yacavone closed out the quarter with an unassisted goal at 1:37 left to give Homer a 6-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Hardy completed his hat trick with 6:11 to go in the fourth quarter as Tully closed to within 6-5 on a man-up goal.

