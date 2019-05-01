Car accident slows down traffic this morning

Fire crews from Homer and Cortland responded this morning to a report of one car crashing into a telephone pole along Route 13 in Cortlandville, which slowed down traffic as people were heading into work.

Crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Route 13 near the Cortland Country Music Park Campground. They found one car had crashed into a telephone pole, said Scott Roman, director of Cortland County Emergency Response and Communication.

Three people were reported in the car with minor injuries, Roman said.

When the car hit the pole, Roman said it severed an underground cable at the base of the pole.

Traffic was routed over Locust Avenue from Route 13 near Yaman Park and at the intersection of Lighthouse Hill Road and Loring Crossing. Interstate 81 traffic at Exit 11 wasn’t backed up, but anyone having to turn north onto Route 13 had difficulties as traffic from the city heading north on Route 13 was being directed by city firefighters. Traffic on Locust Avenue was also backed up to the hill as people tried to head into the city.

Roman said the cause of the accident will be determined by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

The area of the accident includes the Onondaga-Cortland Madison BOCES’ McEvoy Center, a nursing home, stores, restaurants and residential neighborhoods.

— Shenandoah Briere and Jacob DeRochie

Like this: Like Loading...