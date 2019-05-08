With fewer pupils, districts get more creative

Adapt and overcome

Little’s organization is lobbying for an overhaul in the state funding system, but that will not help today’s students. So, districts are exploring and implementing short-term solutions.

Mergers, once a popular answer to the problem, have mostly failed. Bob Lowry, deputy director of the state’s Council of School Superintendents, says higher taxes for the smaller districts in proposed mergers and loss of identity for both districts are factors.

However, regional high schools, community schools and distance learning programs are gaining popularity.

The concept of regional high schools has been tossed around for years, but the state has done little to promote it, Lowry said. Under a regional high school system, participating districts would retain their elementary and middle schools, but consolidate the high schools supported by all the involved districts.

Such systems are popular in other states and have been successful in parts of Long Island, Little said.

“It really has the opportunity to transform rural New York. The ideal of regional high schools is very much the forefront of what I think needs to be done for our rural schools,” he said.

The concept is similar to that of the state’s Board of Cooperative Educational Services, which provides shared educational services and programs to school districts, mostly in special education, and career and technical education.

Regional schools?

Ripley’s solution differs from the regional high school concept in that district residents have no representation on the Chautauqua Lake school board. The district pays nearly $8,000 per student each year, less for students who attend BOCES half time and nothing for those who attend BOCES full time. Ripley has no official say in class offerings, policy decisions or other issues.

It is not practical for every district to tuition-out all its students, but the state’s teachers union has traditionally opposed creating regional high schools, Lowry said, fearing merged high schools will lead to job losses.

“We’ve already had the loss of jobs,” Lowry said. “Now we are trying to save jobs and expand the curriculum. We need every teacher we can get.”

Matthew Hamilton, spokesman for New York State United Teachers, declined to comment specifically on the union’s position on regional schools.

Don Carlisto, dean of students for Saranac Lake’s middle school, sits on the NYSUT board of directors and is president of the Saranac Lake chapter. He said mergers and regional schools can succeed when all parties work together to do what is best for kids, teachers and residents, such as a recent merger of the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport central districts.

“I think that we would be doing a disservice if we just sort of had this reflexive kind of knee-jerk reaction that the teachers union are obstructionists,” Carlisto said. “There are always going to be obstructionists. There are plenty of examples that I can cite where teachers unions are at the table with communities sort of moving issues forward.”

Community schools, too

Saranac Lake’s enrollment has dropped almost 35 percent since 1994, forcing the closure of all but one elementary school. The district is already the state’s largest at more than 600 square miles. Some students sit on buses for more than an hour each way. Merging with another district would be impractical.

Saranac Lake has instead adopted the community schools concept, Carlisto said. Community schools try to stave off migration by making rural life more appealing and more feasible. Schools become community centers, offering everything from medical services to day care to wellness centers.

“The community schools model basically says, let’s make the school the hub of the community and house the services that kids need in the school building, where we have them for eight hours a day instead of making them travel to Glens Falls for a dentist appointment because that is the only place that they’ll be able to have their Medicaid accepted,” Carlisto said. “We are trying to bring the services that they need into the school because, ultimately, if you are able to provide the resources and have a student be made whole, it leads to better educational outcomes.”

The concept originated in McDowell County, West Virginia, one of the poorest counties in the nation.

In 2011, the local teachers union led the launch of Reconnecting McDowell to improve educational outcomes by addressing poverty. The effort has evolved into a partnership among Fortune 500 corporations and labor unions; nonprofits and agencies; parents and pastors; school personnel and students, and residents, according to a press release from the American Federation of Teachers.

The effort has seen graduation rates increase from 74 percent in 2010-11 to 88 percent in 2015-16, and drop-out rates decrease from 4.5 percent to 1.6 percent, the union says. Test scores increased and the number of students attending college jumped to 40.3 percent from 24.6 percent.

This spring, Reconnect McDowell will break ground on an apartment complex with amenities designed to attract new teachers and young professionals.

A larger role

In Massena, the possible closure of an Alcoa plant, the area’s biggest employer, led in 2015 to the creation of The People Project, an initiative of the Massena Federation of Teachers. The People Project focuses on economic development, health and wellness, and community schools. Its latest effort is the creation of a regional chamber of commerce.

“Teachers unions are engaging with communities in ways that maybe we haven’t before to defend the communities when their economic vitality is threatened,” Carlisto said. “I think ultimately that’s one of the strategies going forward to kind of start to mitigate and, hopefully, reverse this trend in declining involvement— enrollment.”

Though some state funding is available for community school initiatives, Saranac Lake gets none. The school board carved money out of the budget to hire a coordinator in July and formed an advisory council of parents who are traditionally unable to become involved in school issues.

The district is seeing results. The parents group noted that a bus driver shortage could be rectified by offering training and licensing locally, so unemployed residents can apply for the jobs. The district is working to provide free eye care and to coordinate services with the United Way.

“It is just a matter of getting all of the moving parts moving in the same direction … under the umbrella of the school district. That is not something that has happened before, and it is now starting to happen with the community schools model,” Carlisto said.

Adapting technology

Like many other rural school districts, Saranac Lake is also integrating distance learning to expand its offerings.

The teachers union has been careful to ensure that computers do not replace teachers. The district offers online classes only if students demand them and no current staff is qualified to teach them. A teacher or a teacher’s aide is always in the room to help students when they need it.

Little said distance learning is much more appealing than it was in the past.

It is more interactive, thanks to video conferencing, 3D printing, simulators and individualized learning. He compares the influence of digital technology to that of the school bus when it was first introduced. Though school buses have been transporting children since the days of the horse and carriage, they did not become widely popular until the 1940s, after new manufacturing standards made them safer.

“Before the school bus, we didn’t teach kids in an age-appropriate fashion and we didn’t even really teach them sequentially for education. They were in much smaller, if not one-room schools,” Little said. “The school bus allowed us to put enough kids of a certain age at one time in one place. To be able to teach them all like that. Well, the computer has changed time and place again.”

Still, Little said, efforts to create regional schools, community schools and distance learning programs are not enough. The state’s funding formula is unconstitutional in that it results in less competitive diplomas in districts with low property taxes, he said. Though education is not a fundamental right, the 14th Amendment requires equal access to schooling in states that provide it.

“As important as all of those other things are and as impactful as all of those things could be, actually getting an accurate and equitable state funding formula trumps them all,” Little said. “It is a really simple concept.