Playing in the rain

It’s pouring rain; It’s raining cats and dogs; Deluge, downpour, drizzle.

No matter the words used, rain is rain.

This week, the chance for the falling H2O is forecast almost every day. It can put a damper on outdoor plans. So what then?

Boyd Chamberlin has been back in Cortland for about 10 days after spending the winter in Florida. Friday he was on his way to the Cortland Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Chamberlin doesn’t let just any rain dampen his day. “I like to monkey around with the garden if it’s not raining too bad,” he said.

Tonight showers are likely — a 50% chance, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton. The rain is forecast to continue Wednesday — a 30% chance.

Wednesday night a 50% chance of rain is forecast. That is followed by another 30% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

Things are damp but flooding in the rivers shouldn’t be an issue. The Otselic River is expected to reach a maximum depth of 4.2 feet by tonight, flood stage is at 9 feet. The Tioughnioga River is expected to reach a maximum depth of 6.8 feet, the flood stage is 8 feet.

With all the water in the forecast, people might search for a break in the boredom. Some might read that book they’ve been meaning to. Others may watch a movie.

Meghan Lawton, director of the Cortland County Convention and Visitors Bureau, sees plenty of activities That can be done on a rainy day. While some people may see the opportunity for hiking or trail-riding in Cortland County there is more.

“There is a rich abundance of activities that take place indoors,” she said. Real options for adventure.

That includes indoor mini-golf at Shipwreck Amusements. Or even a trip to Greek Peak Mountain Resort to the Cascades Indoor Waterpark or even playing games in the indoor arcade.

Another thing Lawton can think of is historical options. You can visit any number of historic locations to beat the rainy-day blues.

There’s the 1890 House; Central New York Living History Center; and the Cortland County Historical Society, she said.

“The CNY Living History Center just released its new displays,” Lawton said.

Those displays include new Brockway trucks; a couple of new exhibits in the Homeville Museum; and a new Tractors of Yesteryear display — Orphans, Oddballs and Oddities.

Lawton, who’s a big fan of anything historical, said her choice would be spending a day walking around the 1890 House.

“That’s a good rainy day for me,” she said.

