CBA wins on Trojans’ Senior Night

Christian Brothers Academy showed why its one of the best boys’ lacrosse team in Section 3 and spoiled Senior Night activities for the Homer Central Tuesday night on George Butts Field.

The Brothers wrapped up a perfect 9-0 OHSL Liberty Division season with 17-8 win over the Trojans (5-4 division, 9-7 overall), CBA is 15-2 overall.

“Tonight was a great night for our program from the perspective that we honored our senior players and their families,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “We are proud of our senior class and what they have contributed to our program. I was glad we could do that and that Mother Nature cooperated.

“As far as the game, we didn’t play our best. If not the best, CBA is one of the best teams we’ve played this year. Those factors created the lop-sided score at the end of the game. The regular season is now over and tomorrow we find out our fate at the seeding meeting. The guys have done enough throughout the year to make the playoffs. We will then get ready for whenever our next game is.”

CBA raced to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter by winning faceoffs, being quicker and dominating play at both ends of the field.

Connor Matthews got Homer on the board with 7:12 left in the first half on a man-up goal, with Dylan Yacavone assisting to make the score 6-1. CBA then ran off four straight goals to take a 10-1 advantage. Matthews scored again with 1:07 left in the half and Yacavone found the cage with 11 second left in the half off Matthews’ assist as Homer trailed 10-3 at the break.

The Brothers scored the only three goals of the third quarter and the first two of the fourth quarter to push their advantage to 15-3.

Matthews got another man-up goal with 7:12 left in the game with Dante Patriarco assisting and Yacavone scored with 5:13 to go to make the score 16-5.

After the final CBA goal, Yacavone scored at the 2:20 and 1:18 marks. Jake Calabro assisted on the second Yacavone goal before he scored the final goal of the night with 25 seconds left.

Yacavone had four goals and one assist for Homer. Matthews netted three goals and one assist. Calabro finished with one goal and one assist with one assist from Patriarco. Colin Perks made 14 saves in goal for Homer.

Wyatt Auyer paced CBA with six goals. Preston Taylor had three goals and four assists with three goals and two assists from Colin Kelly. Josh Hulslander (one assist), Brackton Bowler, Ian Henderson, Sam Bonacci and Joey Matheson contributed one goal each. Ryan MacKenzie and Dan Anderson each dished out two assists. Z.J. Shahin recorded four saves for CBA before Joe Andaloro came in during the fourth quarter, but made no saves.

As noted, Homer will now await word of its sectional opponent as the Section 3 Class C seeding meeting takes place tonight. The Trojans could possibly have a play-in game Thursday, and a win would mean a quarterfinal matchup on the road Saturday.

The Homer JVs were scheduled to host Skaneateles this afternoon, but that game has been canceled. The JVs will travel to Cazenovia Friday at 5 p.m.

