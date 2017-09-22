Cortland blanks Homer

Lauren Swartz scored both goals in the first half and goalie Kelsey Gibbons made two saves Thursday night as the Cortland field hockey team blanked Homer 2-0 on Moiseichik Field.

Swartz’s first goal was unassisted and came at 20:57. Her second goal, 5:28 before halftime, was assisted by Larkin Schumacher on a penalty corner.

The Purple Tigers are now 3-4-1 overall, including a 1-0 win when the teams met in Homer on Sept. 6. CHS had a 15-2 shot advantage in Thursday’s game and had 13 penalty corners while Homer (0-8 overall) didn’t have any. Goalie Tasie Fox stopped 10 shots for the Trojans.

“We played an excellent game passing the ball up the field and maintaining possession,” Cortland coach Lisa Caselle said.

“Lauren played another great game as a key player on offense and on defense. Natalie Gier, Larkin, Meredith Meagley and Abby Ricottilli did a great job moving the ball up the sideline and setting up for shots on goal. Lexy Marks helped us defensively with strong passes and block tackles at the 50-yard line.”

“Cortland has improved a lot and they dominated this game,” Homer coach McKenna L’Hommedieu said. “We worked hard, especially on defense to hold them the whole second half. Elle Fellows and Maddie Guy stood out on defense as well as Tasie in goal.

“Our focus heading into our remaining games is maximizing our offensive opportunities. Our defense has been working hard to get it out of the circle and up to our offense and we have struggled to generate much offensively the past few games.

Isabelle Case, Vivi Knobel and Gretta Stockwin have a lot of determination and skills we will work to utilize more effectively.”

The Purple Tigers visit Weedsport Saturday for a 10 a.m. non-leaguer while the Trojans are back in action today, visiting league opponent Port Byron/Union Springs starting at 4:30 p.m.