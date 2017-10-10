A salute to our armed forces

Would you like to honor a special armed forces veteran in newsprint on Veteran’s Day? The Cortland Standard runs a yearly Veteran’s Day page to honor local veterans. Click the link below for our printable form and submission guidelines/prices.
Would you like to honor a special armed forces veteran in newsprint on Veteran’s Day? The Cortland Standard runs a yearly Veteran’s Day page to honor local veterans. Click the link below for our printable form and submission guidelines/prices.
Copyright © 2016 The Cortland Standard