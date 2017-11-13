Car hits student in city of Cortland

A SUNY Cortland student remained in the hospital this morning in serious condition after she was struck Saturday by a vehicle while crossing a street in the city of Cortland.

Sidney McGowan, 20, was struck at 6:08 p.m Saturday near Tompkins and Frank streets, Cortland police Lt. David Guerrera said.

Witnesses reported that McGowan was with friends when she decided to cross the street without a cross walk, Guerrera said. McGowan waited for eastbound traffic to clear before beginning to make her way across Tompkins Street. She then waited in the middle of the road for the westbound traffic to clear, Guerrera said witnesses reported.

Guerrera said traffic had not quite cleared when she decided to continue crossing and she was struck by a car and thrown up over the hood.

McGowan received a broken leg, broken pelvis, three broken ribs and three broken vertebrae. Guerrera said. She also suffered a lacerated kidney and cuts to the head.

She was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by TLC Emergency Medical Services ambulance, where she was listed in serious condition this morning, according to officials at Upstate University Hospital.

William Montgomery, assistant director of communications at SUNY Cortland, said his office had not heard anything about the accident.

No charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle, Guerrera said. He also would not comment further on the driver.

However, Guerrera does expect a ticket against McGowan for crossing the street illegally

