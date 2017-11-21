Spread joy this holiday season with Toys for Tots

Show your support for Cortland’s Toys for Tots program by posting your photos to our Facebook page!

Upload a picture of a special toy that you or your family are donating to this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Posted pictures will appear on our Facebook page, web site, and in print. Below is a list of donation locations throughout the community.

The Cortland Standard is now a donation location! Everyone who drops off a toy at our donation box will be eligible for entry in a random drawing for a $25 Cortland Downtown Partnership gift certificate!

Toy donations will be picked up during the week of December 11 – please submit your toys and photos before then. Let’s all help make this year’s campaign a success!

How to submit your photo:

• Navigate to the Cortland Standard Facebook page

• Find the comment box located at the top of the page

• Click “Photo/Video” and upload your photo, then wait for us to approve your post

Toys for Tots drop off locations:

MAP OF LOCATIONS:http://bit.ly/2zndoFD

Access to Independence of Cortland County, Inc. , 26 N Main Street Cortland, NY 13045

American Legion Post 465, Homer, NY 63 S Main St. Homer, NY 13077

American Legion – Cortland City Post 489 212 Tompkin Street Cortland, NY 13045

Anderson’s Farm Market, 5887 NY-281, Homer, NY 13077

Bailey Place Insurance – Cortland Office, 2 N Main Street Cortland NY 13077

607 Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill, 114 Elm Street Cortland

Cortland Autobody Repair and Service – CARS, 4373 N Homer Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Cazenovia Equipment, Inc., 3892 US-11, Cortland, NY 13045

CFCU Community Credit Union:

CFCU Community Credit Union, Port Watson St., 182 Port Watson St, Cortland, NY 13045

CFCU Community Credit Union, Tops Plaza, 3910 NY-281, Cortland, NY 13045

Cincinnatus Home Center, 2752 NY-26, Cincinnatus, NY 13040

Conifer Realty, 100 Graham Road, Ithaca

Cortland Beer Company, LLC, 16 Court St, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland County Building & Grounds (County Ofc. Bldg.), 60 Central Ave.

Cortland County Courthouse, 46 Greenbush, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland County Planning Department (County Ofc. Bldg.), 60 Central Ave

Cortland Park, 28 Kellogg Rd, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Regional Medical Center, 134 Homer Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Repertory Theatre, 24 Port Watson St, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Works Career Center, 99 Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

Country Kitchen II, 160 Clinton Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Country Music Park, 1824 NY-13, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Standard, 110 Main Street, Cortland, NY 13045

Disabled American Veterans Club Chapter 153 Cortland NY, 91 Owego St, Cortland, NY 13045

Dollar General, Homer Ave., 186 Homer Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Jason D Cicioni, 21 Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

Cortland Elks Lodge 748, Cortland #748, 9 Groton Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Faith Baptist Church, 1731 Rte. 13, Cortland, NY 13045

Family Practice of Cortland: Castellanos Robert MD, 14 Kennedy Pkwy, Cortland, NY 13045

First National Bank of Dryden, Cortlandville, 853 NY-13, Cortland, NY 13045

First National Bank of Dryden, Homer, 12 S Main St, Homer, NY 13077

Hartleys Auto and RV 3830 US-11, Cortland, NY 13045

Homer Chiro, 21 S West St, Homer, NY 13077

Homer Junior High School, 58 Clinton St, Homer, NY 13077

Intertek, Rte. 11 Cortland

Key Bank, Homer, 25 S Main St, Homer, NY 13077

Key Bank, N Main St. Cortland, 1 N Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

KIK Corporation (formerly Marietta), 37 Huntington St, Cortland, NY 13045

Kinney Drugs, 14 Clinton Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Kinney Drugs, 3666 NY-281, Cortland, NY 13045

LA Familia MC,

The Local Food Market & Cafe, 37 N Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

NAPA Auto Parts – Kellogg Auto Supply, 161 Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

Nationwide Insurance, 114 River St, Cortland, NY 13045

NBT Bank, Groton Ave., 1125 NY-222, Cortland, NY 13045

NBT Bank. Main St., 65 Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

New Hope View Farm LLC, 5937 US-11, Homer, NY 13077

O’Shea Tire & Service Center, 270 Tompkins St, Cortland, NY 13045

Pall Trinity Micro Corporation, 3643 NY-281, Cortland, NY 13045

Quick Stop Beverage, Rte. 281 Cortland

Sons of Sam MC.

Suite Kote, 1911 Lorings Crossing Rd, Cortland, NY 13045

Sun Auto Warehouse of Cortland, 3870 West Rd, Cortland, NY 13045

Tallmadge Tire Service, 50 Groton Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

VFW Tioughnioga Post #2354, Cortland, 76 Main St, Cortland, NY 13045

Walgreens Store Cortland, 3948 NY-281, Cortland, NY 13045

WalMart, 819 Bennie Rd, Cortland, NY 13045

