Purple Tigers swept in opener

The Cortland High volleyballteam opened its season with a 25-16,25-21, 25-16 OHSL A-B Division loss to visiting Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday night.

Senior setter Grace Call had fiveassists and two aces for the Purple Tigers, sophomore outside hitter Kayci Olson with six kills, five digs, an ace and a block. Senior middle blocker Natalie Gier had four kills, three aces and a block, senior libero Jade Shively four digs and Amanda Parzynski two kills, an ace, a block and a dig. Senior libero Jess Kenyon had three digs.

Senior outside hitter Catherine Burns had four kills and four aces for the Brothers, who were also playing their season-opening match. Junior setter Anna Jenkins had six assists and a dig, sophomore Kristen DeLorenzo eight digs, four aces, a kill and an assist and Zoe Campanino three assists, two aces and a dig.

“That was not how we wanted to start out the season, but there were definitely some good things happening tonight,” Cortland coach Cheri Olson said. “Grace did a great job tonight in her debut as a setter. It is an extremely stressful position, but I was really proud of how she handled it. Kayci led the team in kills and digs. She also was very solid in the back row. Natalie Gier played well in the middle and led the team in aces.

“Although the stats don’t show it, sophomore outside hitter Tori Cruz was a huge part of our serve receive. I was so impressed with her passing and serving. I am glad she agreed to move up to the varsity team this year. She clearly belongs on the court. If we can clean up the unforced errors we have a lot of potential as a team this year.”

No information was reported on the junior varsity match.

Both Purple Tiger squads visit Port Byron this Tuesday, starting with the JV match at 5:30 p.m.

