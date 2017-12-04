Trojans still looking for first victory

The Homer Central girls basketball team dropped its third straight game Saturday afternoon, 57-44 to visiting Oswego. The Trojans hung with Oswego in their non-league home opener, but a fourth-quarter spurt allowed the Buccaneers to open up a double-digit lead and pull away. While Homer fell to 0-3, Oswego improves to 2-1 overall.

“They are a tough team to deal with,” Homer coach Jeff Tabel said. “They’ve got the inside and outside game. The big girls inside are good with both hands, but I though we did a pretty good job against them. We were a little slow closing down on the outside perimeter. Those three big shots outside in the fourth quarter suddenly put them up by 10.

“Playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, didn’t give us much time to practice. We had a lot of opportunities where we threw the ball away or missed some chip shots and lay-ups. We did get some good penetration today to create scoring opportunities.” Homer came out quickly and grabbed a 13-4 lead in the first quarter as Brenna Johnson netted seven points and Shawnessy Earle knocked down a 3-pointer in the first five minutes. Johnson got two more free throws for the final three minutes as Oswego went on an 11-2 run to close to within 15-14 by the end of the quarter.

The Buccaneers had the better of the play in the second quarter to take a 24-21 halftime lead, but the Trojans wouldn’t go away and trailed to within 39-35 through three quarters. Caley Cornwell had nine of the Trojans’ 14 points in the third quarter.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter until 5:25 remained in the game. Oswego led 39-36 before hitting those crucial 3-pointers in a one-minute span. Sarah Casaletta buried two treys from the outside and Sami Gardner netted one 3-pointer by the 4:16 mark. Johnson nailed one bucket for the Trojans in the stretch, but the Buccaneer advantage had grown to 48-38.

It was mostly free throws the rest of the way, though Earle had one more 3-pointer for Homer and Caitlin Lilly had a twopointer for Oswego. The Buccaneers were seven-for-eight from the foul line. Homer went three-for-six.

Cornwell had a team-high 15 points for Homer and Johnson added 14 points.

Casaletta netted a game-high 16 points for Oswego. Lilly finished with 12 points.

Homer will open its OHSL Liberty American Division season Tuesday at Phoenix, starting with the 5 p.m. JV game.

The Homer JVs improved to 2-1 on the season with a 40-33 overtime victory over Oswego.

The Trojans used a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to finally take the lead, but Oswego made some clutch free throws to force overtime, the score tied 29-29 at the end of regulation time.

Jerse Joseph scored eight of her 16 points in the overtime period to help the Trojans pull away in the final 90 seconds. Anika Roos scored eight points for Homer.

Francesca Scanlon led Oswego with 14 points. Nicole Pappa added 12 points to the Buccaneers’ total.

