Purple Tigers 2-3 as host of tourney

The Cortland High wrestling team went 2-3 Saturday in its own dual-meet tournament.

The Purple Tigers beat Groton 39-33 in the first round before losing to Section 5’s Pittsford 43-28. After a 45-25 loss to Dryden, CHS beat Fayetteville-Manlius 45-32 and finished the day with a 69-18 loss to tournament champion Fulton.

Dryden lost to Fulton 63-19 in its only other reported match. Groton went winless in its reported matches; in addition to the loss to Cortland the Indians also fell to Fulton 76-8, Pittsford 54-23 and Fayetteville-Manlius 27-24.

Fulton went 5-0 on the day, beating Pittsford 62-16 and Fayetteville-Manlius 78-3 in its other matches.

CORTLAND

The Purple Tigers were led by Josh Rowland, who went 4-0 competing at 99 and 106 pounds with a pin and a major decision. Aaron Kelchner went 4-1 with four pins at 138, Kaiden Haynes was 4-1 with two pins at 106 and 113 and, at 152 and 160, Bali Cornell was 4-1 with a pin and two major decisions. Zach Brafman went 2-0 at 99 with a pin in the first match he’s had this season, the rest of his wins by forfeit.

Cortland hosts Auburn Thursday at 6 p.m. in a Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division match and will compete in Saturday’s Phoenix Round Robin Tournament, starting at 8 a.m.

DRYDEN

Robert Brotherton went 2-0 with two pins for the Purple Lions in reported matches, one each at 138 and 145. Samuel Dow was 2-0 at 126 and 132, with the pin at 132, and Matthew McKewin-Bates went 2-0 with one win each at 132 and 138.

Dryden visits Whitney Point Wednesday at 6 p.m.

GROTON

Reese Lockwood went 5-0 at 145 with two pins and a technical fall. Kyle Willard was 4-1 at 106 with a pin and a technical fall while Kyle Gombas was 3-2 at 152 pounds and Kole Krause was 3-2 with two pins, one each at 160 and 170. The Indians will host the Sara B. Allen Duals Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

AT THE VIKING DUALS, Homer went 3-2 to place third in the team standings. Bainbridge- Guilford/Afton/Harpursville won with a 5-0 record.

In reported matches, Homer downed host Otselic Valley 58- 22 and lost to BGAH 49-30.

For the Trojans, Jacob Rice was 2-0 at 106 pounds. Nick Rice was 2-0 at 120, Noah Thomas was 2-0 with two pins at 132, Charles Lines was 2-0 at 160 with one pin, Hunter O’Gorman went 2-0 at 195 with two pins and Anthony Parker was 2-0 at 285.

Homer will host Marcellus in OHSL Liberty Division action Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.

