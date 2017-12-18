Both Cortland teams score non-league wins

The SUNY Cortland men’s and women’s basketball teams both scored non-league wins Saturday, the men downing host Old Westbury 90-66 and the women beating visiting SUNY Poly 69-50.

MEN

Cortland 90, Old Westbury 66: Zach Lydon scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds as the Red Dragons claimed the first meeting between the teams since the 1983-84 season.

Cortland won its sixth straight game and improved to 8-1 on the season. The Red Dragons are among the “others receiving votes” section in the latest D3hoops.com national Top 25.

Lydon hit 9-of-12 shots from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Justin Cooper finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Carrel Joseph ended with 14 points. Cooper made two of his three 3-point attempts and all six of his free throws, and Joseph made a season-best four 3-pointers in seven attempts.

James Morales, Jake DiSanto and Ryan Schmadel each hit two 3-pointers for the Red Dragons, who as a team shot 16-of-39 (41 percent) from the arc.

Cortland was also a perfect 16-for- 16 from the foul line, marking only the second time since the 1999-2000 season that the Red Dragons shot 100 percent from the line with at least 10 attempts (10-for-10 at Geneseo on Dec. 4, 2012). In addition to Cooper’s six free throws, Nicky Bonura was 4-for-4 from the stripe, while Brendan Fitzpatrick, Jayden Sutton and William Lee Moore each went 2-for-2.

Bonura finished with nine points and three assists and Morales netted eight points and led the team with six assists and two blocks. Fitzpatrick added three assists.

Alan McDonald led Old Westbury (3-4) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench. Terrin Roland scored 13 points and handed out four assists.

Cortland will head to Barry University in Miami, Fla., for two games ths week at the Third Annual HoopMIA D3 Holiday Shootout. The Red Dragons will face Southern Vermont (currently 7-1) Monday at 5 p.m. and Washington and Lee (currently 5-2) Wednesday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN

Cortland 69, SUNY Poly 50: The Red Dragons outrebounded SUNY Poly 39-22, including an 18-7 edge on the offensive glass, and enjoyed a 28-0 advantage in “second-chance” points en route to a win that closed their first semester schedule.

Cortland won its fifth straight game and is now 5-4 on the season. SUNY Poly, the defending champion of the North Eastern Athletic Conference and an NCAA second-round team last year, is now 5-3.

Shana Crespo led the Red Dragons with a career-high 17 points along with eight rebounds (seven offensive) and a careerbest five steals. Kerry McHugh scored 13 points and Justine Crespo made all five of her field goals and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Kristy Vitucci added nine points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Joka Oyefeso added six points and two blocks.

Kiersten Leos and Khristaijah Jackson paced SUNY Poly with 16 points apiece. Jackson hit 7-of-11 shots from the field and also led the Wildcats with six rebounds and three steals.

The Red Dragons shot 15-of-21 (71 percent) from the line for the game and 45 percent overall from the field, despite hitting only four of its 21 attempts from the 3-point arc. SUNY Poly shot 38 percent from the floor (46 percent in the second half) and was 7-of-22 (32 percent) from 3-point range.

Cortland will be idle for nearly three weeks before playing at Oneonta on Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

