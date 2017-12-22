Homer hoops squads roll Thursday, net four wins

BOYS

It was a big night for the big man in the middle.

Stephen Walter scored 22 points Thursday night to power the Homer Central boys’ basketball team to an easy 75-36 OHSL Liberty American Division victory over visiting Phoenix.

Walter scored 12 of his team’s 24 points in the first quarter as Homer (4-1 division, 5-1 overall) bolted to a 24-10 lead.

Walter scored 10 more points in the second quarter and Bryant Quinlan netted eight of his 18 points in the quarter as the Trojan lead grew to 46-17 by halftime.

The starters saw little time in the third quarter as the Homer bench went to work. The Trojans won the final two quarters en route to the 39-point rout.

“It was an easy win tonight as Phoenix was without their leading scorer,” Homer coach Sean Malone said. “Everyone contributed and played well, both starters and our bench guys. Quinlan and Walter both had nice games offensively and both had close to double digit rebounds. We have to turn around and get ready for Watertown tomorrow so luckily we were able to rest a few guys tonight.”

Mikyle Franklin added eight points to the Trojans’ cause with six points each from Kyle Hess and Andrew Hage.

Scott Clark paced Phoenix with 13 points. Alex Sisera chipped in with nine points.

Homer was to host Watertown in a non-leaguer today, following the 5 p.m. JV contest.

The Homer JVs snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday with a 53-28 victory over Phoenix.

The Trojans (3-3 overall) led 7-4 after the first quarter, but blew the game open with a 13-2 run in the second quarter for a 20-6 halftime lead. The visitors continued to pull away in the third quarter with a 21-9 advantage and a 41-15 cushion.

Derek Fickett and Sage Drake led the winners with 10 points each. Dylan Yacavone added seven points and Jon Barnes netted six points.

No Phoenix players reached double figures.

GIRLS

SYRACUSE — The Homer Central girls’ basketball team overcame a sluggish first half Thursday night to score a 55- 39 non-league victory over host Syracuse Institute of Technology/ Fowler to close out the 2017 portion of their schedule.

The Trojans are 2-4 overall while ITC/Fowler fell to 0-7.

“We beat them in the second half,” Homer coach Jeff Tabel said. “We played a rough first half as they shot well and we struggled. In the second half, we were able to turn them over a little more and we rebounded better defensively to help build a little cushion. Caley Cornwell was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and Jasmine Joseph came off the bench to give us an extra burst of scoring that we really needed to get ahead of them.”

Cornwell hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first half to help Homer maintain a slim advantage. The Trojans led 12-11 after one quarter and 26-24 by halftime before increasing their advantage to 37-29 through three quarters. The visitors then added to their margin over the final eight minutes.

Cornwell finished the game with 13 points. Shawnessy Earle netted nine points for the Trojans, who got eight points each from Joseph and Dakota Kleefeld.

Nadia Diaz led ITC/Fowler with a game-high 14 points. Joy McMullen chipped in with 13 points.

Homer returns to OHSL Liberty Division action Jan. 3 against visiting Jordan-Elbridge, the JV game tipping off at 5 p.m.

The Homer JVs took a 7-2 lead in the first quarter and slowly pulled away for a 31-17 win over ITC/Fowler Thursday to improve to 5-1 overall. The Trojans increased their advantage to 13-11 by halftime and led 21-17 at the end of the third before holding ITC/Fowler scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Jerze Joseph and Cassidee Peck led the Homer JVs with eight points each, Joseph with nine steals as well. Gracie Patriarco and Taylor Netti pulled down seven and six rebounds, respectively.

ITC/Fowler’s Ky Graham topped all scorers with nine points.

