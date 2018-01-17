DeRuyter rallies past McGraw, Cincy beats Brookfield

The host DeRuyter boys’ basketball team overcame a poor second quarter Tuesday night to beat visiting McGraw 52-47. The two teams are now tied for second place in the Central Counties League at 5-2.

Cincinnatus beat visiting Brookfield 44-30 in another boys’ contest.

DeRuyter 52, McGraw 47: The Rockets (8-4 overall) led 13-4 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-6 in the second to trail 21-19 at halftime. They used a 17-12 thirdquarter advantage to regain the lead, 36-33, and outscored the Eagles 16- 14 over the final eight minutes.

Louie Glisson scored 19 points, Frank Glisson had 16 points and Benjamin Barnes added 12 for the winners. Kevin Shorts scored 17 points and Chase Curtis had 14 for McGraw (10-2 overall), the 12th-ranked Class D team in the state this week.

“Louie had a good complete game,” DeRuyter coach Ric Barnes said. “Frank was the glue in the first half and Benjamin picked us up in the second. This was what I would call a good team win. Each guy did their part and none more important than the next. This is a fun team to coach. They work very hard every day and when you can get the best of a state-ranked team once in awhile that’s just the icing on the cake.”

“Overall we played a good defensive game, but at times we struggled to put points on the board,” McGraw coach Matt Martins said.

McGraw visits Brookfield Friday, the JVs getting things started at 5:30 p.m. DeRuyter takes on LaFayette Saturday in a 7 p.m. tip-off at Onondaga CC.

Cincinnatus 44, Brookfield 30: The Red Lions rallied to improved to 3-3 in league play and 6-3 overall. They trailed 7-5 after one quarter but came back to take a 14-11 lead into halftime. They then outscored the Beavers 17-9 in the third quarter and 13-10 in the fourth for the final margin of victory.

Shane Winters led Cincy with 13 points, including a trio of threepointers, while Connor Stafford added 11 and Tyler Beckwith had nine. Fred King had 10 points and Josh Elliott scored seven for the Beavers (1-5, 3-7). The Red Lions visit Afton Monday in a non-leaguer that tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...