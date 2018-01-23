Fire strikes in East Homer

HOMER — A family pet is dead after a fire Monday afternoon in East Homer.

Homer Fire Department received the report at 3:09 p.m. of smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story home, at 2598 Route 13 diagonally across from the intersection of Route 13 and East Homer-Baltimore Road, said Homer Fire Chief Mahlon Irish Jr. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Crews from Truxton, McGraw and Cortlandville fire departments were called to the scene, while crews from Preble and Cuyler were on standby.

Irish said three people lived at the home, but none were home when the fire started. “It was the first thing I was told by the sheriffs,” he said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and around 3:30 p.m. crews began knocking out windows to vent smoke from the house. Tankers from Homer and McGraw rotated in and out to provide water.

The rear of the home sustained significant fire damage, Irish said. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

One dog died in the fire, Irish said.

Residents of the home could not be reached this morning for comment. Irish said the American Red Cross was called, but residents planned to stay with relatives.

The Red Cross was helping one resident with temporary housing, food, clothing and, if necessary, disaster mental health counseling and long-term planning, said Dan Hartman, communications manager for the Central New York Chapter of the Red Cross.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and state police were also on scene.

Fire crews were on scene until 6:30 p.m. Monday. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Irish said.

Like this: Like Loading...