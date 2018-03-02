Local athletes set to compete

A total of five local runners will travel to the New York State Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

This is a combined NYSPHSAA and NYS Federation Meet. The field events begin at 12:45 p.m. with running events slated to start at 1 p.m.

Homer Central will be sending a pair of runners. Trojan senior Grant Stokoe will compete in the boys’ 1,000-meter run while junior Teddy Mercer will run the 1,000m leg for the Section 3 Intersectional Relay team.

There other three runners are from the local Interscholastic Athletic Conference schools. Dryden High’s Allison Morrow is the lone girl in action as she will compete in the 1,500m run. Marathon’s Lucas Baker will join Stokoe in the 1,000m run while Groton’s Richard Moore will compete in the 1,600m run.

Stokoe has run a season-best 2:38.40 in the 1,000 this winterand he finished second in the Section 3 State Qualifier. Mercer placed third to earn a spot of the intersectional relay time and he has a season best time of 2:39.94 in the 1,000.

“Each section as well as the PSAL and the CHSAA, has one team compete for the Intersectional Relay Championship, which makes for a total of eleven squads,” Homer coach George Schnieder said. “The Section III squad includes Teddy running the 1,000-meter leg. Since the race is run in the order — 1000, 200, 600, 1600 meters — Teddy will be running the leadoff position. He will be teamed up with Esaias Brumfield from West Genesee in the 200, David Ware from Cicero-North Syracuse in the 600, and Nathan Poirier from C-NS in the 1600.

“Grant will be running the 1000 as an individual event. His the goal is to break the school record in the event. In order to do, so he will need to drop nearly two seconds off of his personal-best time. Seeing as Ocean Breeze is a banked track that is known for producing fast times, I would say that he has a good chance of accomplishing his goal.”

Baker has a seed time of 2:36.64 in the 1,000 while Moore has a seed time of 4:31.64 in the 1,600m.

Morrow has a personal best of 5:01 in the 1,500m.

“Allison is having a great indoor season,” Dryden coach Lee Stuttle said. “Her goal at States is to break the five-minute mark.

