Chenango County man charged with terroristic threat against Cortland Junior-Senior High School

PLYMOUTH — A man from Plymouth, Chenango County, was arrested Saturday after police said he made a terroristic threat toward Cortland Junior-Senior High School.

Saturday morning the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, served a search warrant at a residence on County Road 16 in Plymouth before taking Jensen P. Schack, 19, into custody.

During the search at the residence about 30 miles from Cortland police seized an AR-style semiautomatic rifle with ammunition.

Police began investigating the threat Friday afternoon after a report of a man posting photos and video of a threat directed toward Cortland High School from his snapchat account, police said. The investigation led members of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to Schack’s residence.

Lt. Todd Caufield of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that he could not release further information regarding the investigation.

Police said they notified school officials early in the investigation.

Schack, a 2016 graduate of Cortland Junior Senior High School, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

He was arraigned in Cortland City Court and sent to the Cortland County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or bond.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Cortland City Court.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Students across the country have been on edge since the nation’s most recent school shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, where 14 students and three faculty were killed. The shooting has sparked calls for gun control and plans for student nationwide student walkouts on March 14. Students at some Cortland County are schools said they plan to participate.

