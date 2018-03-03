Fire destroys Solon barn, kills pigs

A number of pigs are dead following a barn fire Friday morning in Solon that destroyed a 40-foot-by-60-foot barn.

Cortlandville Fire Chief Jared Gebel said Friday afternoon that departments from Cortlandville, McGraw and Homer responded around 9:20 a.m. to the barn fire at 4903 Maybury Road in Solon to find most of the structure destroyed.

“It was mostly burned to the ground,” Gebel said.

County records show Luke and Candice Thornton live at that address. A man who answered the phone there Friday afternoon declined comment.

The wood-framed barn housed close to 32 pigs and a handful of beef cattle, Gebel said. Owners safely removed the cattle and a handful of the pigs before crews arrived.

After the barn burned, crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to another portion of the structure that housed hay.

Owners assisted with a bulldozer by pulling the charred remains of the barn away from the other structure.

Fire crews had completed work on scene around noon Friday. A knocked-over heat lamp was ruled the cause of the fire, Gebel said.

