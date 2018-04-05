EPIDEMIC: Rx Drugs & Heroin Summit set for April 28

SPONSORED CONTENT BY CORTLAND AREA COMMUNITIES THAT CARE



SATURDAY, APRIL 28

EPIDEMIC: Rx Drugs + Heroin Summit



Seven Valleys New Tech Academy

240 Port Watson St, Cortland, NY 13045

1:00pm – 3:00pm

FEATURING FOUR 25 MINUTE DISCUSSIONS:

• Prevention & Treatment

• The Impact of Opioids

• Healthcare

• Law Enforcement

Local Resource Fair Including:

• Treatment Providers

• Human Service Agencies

• Narcan Training

• Hidden Mischief Room

Local experts will be available to answer questions during discussions and resource fair

FIRST 100 PEOPLE WILL RECEIVE A GOODIE BAG AND BE ENTERED TO WIN DOOR PRIZES

Light food and refreshments will be served

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction,

visit cortlandareactc.org/epidemic

Disposing of Your Old Prescriptions Can Save Lives

Have you ever considered the safety of your medicine cabinet? Although most people take prescription medication responsibly under a doctor’s care, there has been a rise in non-medical use of prescription or over the counter drugs. Non-medical use of prescription drugs can lead to addiction or even be lethal. Commonly misused prescriptions medications include those that are intended to relieve pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

In Cortland County, most 12-25 year olds that have abused prescription drugs got them from home. There are simple actions you can take to increase awareness in preventing teens from gaining access.

Educate yourself and your children – Learn about the most commonly misused types of prescription medications such as pain relievers, sedatives, stimulants and tranquilizers. Be sure to ask health care providers if any medications prescribed to your family may have a potential for abuse. Communicate what you have learned and the dangers to your child regularly by integrating information into every day conversations.

Lock your medicine cabinet – Be aware of what medications are in your home and prevent others from using your medications by securing it in a place children and others cannot access.

Take inventory – Routinely take inventory of the type and amount of medications you currently have and check regularly to ensure that nothing is missing.

Proper disposal – Dispose of medications at a community drop box site or disposal event. There are two take back events every year on the last Saturday in September and April or you can safely dispose of your medications at one of Cortland County’s year-round drop box sites.

Community partners from across Cortland County are hosting a community summit focused on prescription drugs and heroin on Saturday, April 14.

According to the 2016 Cortland County Youth Development Survey, 8% of 12th graders and 3.6% of 7-12 graders have used a prescription pain medication not prescribed to them. 32% of those who reported abusing prescription drugs got them from their home; 17% from a friend or relative for free. From research, we know that the earlier a child begins using drugs, the more likely they are to develop problem behaviors and become addicted.

The Summit will allow parents and concerned community members to come together and learn about the realities of prescription drug abuse and heroin use and leave with tips on how to address the issue. The event will include a resource fair, speaker line-up, and light refreshments.

As a parent or caring adult, it is important for you to know that there are ways you can help prevent your child from abusing prescription drugs and heroin. There are important intervention points when your child needs to hear from you.

To learn more about how to prevent drug abuse and addiction, visit Cortland Area Communities that Care’s website.

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/rx.

