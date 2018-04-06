Purple Tigers remain winless, lose to ES-M

The Cortland High girls’ lacrosse team fell to 0-2 in the SCAC Empire Division and 0-3 overall Thursday night in a 13-7 loss to East Syracuse-Minoa on the Moiseichik Field turf.

Lauren Swartz and Grace Call led the Purple Tigers with three goals each, Liz Decker with the other score. Goalie Kelsey Gibbons made nine saves to five for her ES-M counterpart, whose name was not reported. The winners had a 21-14 shot advantage.

Rileigh White led the Spartans (2-0 league and overall) with five goals. Emma Biel and Julianna Barton scored twice each, Kelly Thomas had a goal and an assist and single goals came off the sticks of Bella Talarico, Jillian McGinley and Marissa Drogo. CHS won 11 of the 21 draw controls and controlled 26 groundballs to ES-M’s 15.

“Grace Call, Kathleen Starr, Morgan Tabel and Tsai Lewis played very strong tonight,” Cortland coach Kindra Catalano said. “Each game continues to help us get our feet under us with settled attack and midfield transition. Pressure, understanding how to pressure on defense and in the midfield and moving the ball quickly are gameday things we work on each day in practice.

“It was nice to see the intensity on groundballs tonight. Hannah Aldrich, Tsai and ElyssaYonta are really working well in the backfield, with Kelsey Gibbons in goal switching the fields.”

The Cortland JVs lost to ES-M 11-9 and are now 0-3 overall this season. Paige Ludwig led the Purple Tigers with four goals and an assist, complemented by Gabby Cranfield with two goals and an assist, Rylee Morris with two goals and Megan Harrington with one goal. Goalie Daina Gutierrez made nine saves.

Maddie Carrie paced the Spartans, who trailed 6-5 at halftime, with four goals while Hailey Curikla had three goals, Natalie Sturik two goals and Meg Fimer and Ali Shimos with one goal each.

Both Cortland teams host Homer in nonleague action Saturday, the JVs at 10:30 a.m. and the varsity at noon. The contests are part of CHS’s Charity Lacrosse Game Day, with all donations going to support Autism Awareness and One Love Foundation. A food truck will be on hand, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to those charities. The Cortland JV and varsity boys’ teams will host Tully at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, as part of the day-long event.

Like this: Like Loading...