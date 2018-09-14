2nd arrest in child porn case

A Marathon man was arraigned this morning on six felonies alleging he conspired with a woman to molest a child younger than 5.

Lawrence C. Berry, 25, of 15 Academy St., was arrested Thursday and charged with these felonies:

• Second-degree conspiracy.

• Use of a child in a sexual performance.

• Promoting an obscene sexual performance.

• Promoting a sexual performance by a child.

• Possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Cortland police said that during August and September Lawrence Berry conspired with Brittany E. Berry — Brittany Berry told police the two are married — to have Brittany Berry perform sexual acts on a boy under the age of 5 and record the sexual acts and send him the video.

Brittany Berry gave a statement to police implicating herself and saying Lawrence Berry threatened to leave her unless she complied.

Brittany Berry, 23, who police said lives at 44 Rickard St., Apt. 4, Cortland, although she said she lived in Marathon, was arrested Sept. 3 and was accused of having sexual contact with a boy under 5, recording it and sending it to another person, police had said. She is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sex act, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, predatory sexual assault against a child, second-degree conspiracy, another first-degree sex crime, felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Lawrence Berry was initially sent to the Cortland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He was in Cortland City Court this morning awaiting arraignment.

Like this: Like Loading...