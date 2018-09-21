Fall photo contest rules and entry

Snap a great shot of an interesting autumn view? We want to see your favorite fall scenes! Contest winner will receive a $100 Cortland Downtown Partnership Gift Certificate and have their photo featured in the paper. Be sure to read carefully below for photo submission guidelines.

Submission Guidelines:

1. Snap a photo of a breathtaking fall scene in Cortland or surrounding counties.

2. Go to cortlandstandard.net and find the photo contest entry form and upload button.

3. Enter your contact information and upload your photo with the best resolution (quality) possible.

4. Stay in touch! We may need to reach you regarding your submission and will reach out using your contact email if needed.

Additional Information:

Entrants are allowed one submission. Eligible photos must be uploaded by October 3, 2018.

Entrants must use original photos, unauthorized use of another’s photo is grounds for disqualification.

Our panel of judges will choose their top 3 photos upon completion of the entry. Then stop by The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest pumpkin decorating tent and cast your vote for the winning photo!

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO ENTRY!

Winner will be announced in the Cortland Standard.

Top 3 photos will appear in print and on our social media pages/website.

