Purple Tigers get non-league road victory

OWEGO — The Cortland High field hockey team scored a goal in each half Monday night and beat host Owego Free Academy 2-1 in a nonleague game.

Megan Harrington opened the scoring unassisted with 14:18 left in the first half and Rachel Kline made it 2-0 3:09 into the second half off an assist from Lauren Swartz on a penalty corner trick play. Jordan Greene scored for the Indians 1:15 seconds later off a penalty corner deflection to close out the scoring.

The Purple Tigers, now 4-2 overall, had an 11-3 shot advantage and took 10 penalty corners while OFA had one. CHS goalie Morgan Zimmer made two saves while Indians goalie Sarah Hacell stopped nine shots.

The Cortland JVs improved to 2-4-1 on the season with a 6-0 win over OFA. Delia Bair had three goals and an assist, Celeste Perkins a goal and an assist and Chae Underwood and Makayla Cotterill one goal each while Ryleigh Larkin, Olivia Clink and Kadison McNabb each had an assist. Goalie Isabella Smith made five saves for the shutout.

“Our busy week with four games is off to a good start,” CHS coach McKenna L’Hommedieu said. “I am very proud of these girls today and the teamwork we saw on the field. It feels good to see the improvement we’ve been working hard for. Kadison, Sarah Davis Howard and Gabby State stood out defensively. The girls are motivated to keep this teamwork up for the rest of our games this week.”

Both Cortland teams host Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday on the field hockey/lacrosse field, starting with the varsity game at 6 p.m.

