Groton girls cap perfect regular season

The Groton Central girls’ soccer team wrapped up an undefeated regular season Thursday.

Lauren Reeves and Maggie Ossit each scored two goals as the Indians shut out host Marathon 5-0 at Lovell Field to cap a 14-0 Interscholastic Athletic Conference regular season and claim their third straight IAC North Small School Division title. Marathon slips to 7-6 with the loss.

“To my knowledge this is Groton’s first undefeated regular season,” Indians coach Dick Brecht said. “Aaron Newman at Ironmind has trained this team since June and the results show. These girls have hung together and worked hard — they’ve earned their success.”

Reeves opened the scoring with 36:39 left in the first half. Ossit collected her goals at the 29:56 and 20:55 marks of the first half to give Groton a 3-0 halftime lead.

Reeves got her second goal with 38:06 left in the second half. Kaija Hoyt made it 5-0 for Groton with 19:46 remaining in the game. Brooke Brecht had two assists in the game. Natalie Bell and Morgan Dittman had one assist each.

Groton enjoyed a 20-7 advantage in shots and a 16-4 difference in corner kicks. Kristi Walley had 15 saves in the Marathon goal. The Indians’ Emma DeMatteo made seven saves for the shutout.

Groton will now play in the IAC Overall Small School Championship game against the South Division champion Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. on the Tompkins Cortland CC turf.

Like this: Like Loading...