Win Thanksgiving on us!

Rules & Prizes

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! We’ve been scratching our heads trying to come up with a yummy seasonal dessert to bring to the table for the family dinner. Maybe YOU could help us out by entering our Pumpkin Dessert Recipe Contest! The contest winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Tops and have their recipe featured in the paper and online. Be sure to read carefully below for recipe submission guidelines.

Submission guidelines:

1. Prepare your recipe and take a photo of the completed dessert. If you are unable to submit a photo of your recipe, you may email your ingredient list and detailed directions to contests@cortlandstandard.net

Note: If you enter via email, be sure to provide contact information including a your name, age, address.

2. Enter your contact information and upload a photo of your recipe with the best resolution (quality) possible.

3. Enter a title for the recipe and list your ingredients (and quantities). Your recipe must include pumpkin. There will be a ten ingredient limit.

4. Enter detailed directions for how to make your dessert (i.e. if baking is involved, be sure to include cooking times, temperatures, and any other necessary information). Be sure to be clear with your directions and include all steps – we’d like to taste things as they are meant to be!

5. Stay in touch! We may need to reach you regarding your submission and will reach out using your contact email if needed.

Additional information:

Entrants are allowed one submission. Eligible recipes must be uploaded by November 15, 2018. Entrants must use original recipe photos, unauthorized use of another’s photo is grounds for disqualification. Cortland Standard employees and their immediate families are not eligible for entry.

Our panel of judges will choose their top 5 recipes upon completion of the entry period to prepare and taste them in-house. Winner will be notified via email and announced in the Cortland Standard shortly after the contest closes.

Top recipe will appear in print and on our social media pages/website.

