Herkimer squads sweep Panthers

A hot-shooting Herkimer College handed the Tompkins Cortland CC men’s basketball team a 93-60 defeat Tuesday in Dryden. The Panthers fall to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region III. Herkimer is now 4-1 both in region and overall.

The lead changed hands three times in the opening minutes before Herkimer went on a 13-0 run to take a 17-5 midway through the first half. The Generals continued to add to the lead the rest of the way, leading 41-24 at the half.

After the Panthers scored the first four points of the second half, the Generals used a 12-3 run to reassert control. The lead peaked at 35 points in the final minute before settling at the 33-point final.

For the game, Herkimer made 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from three-point range. By contrast, the Panthers went 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from long range, with Omari Lane being the only home player to make more than one three-pointer. Lane finished the game with 3 three pointers as part of a 16-point night. Deonte Henry just missed a double-double with 15 points and 9 rebounds and Derek Brower ended the night with 11 points.

Both Panther teams visit North Country CC on Friday and Clinton CC on Saturday.

WOMEN

A cold night inside the gym cost the TC3 women as they lost to visiting Herkimer College 70- 40 Tuesday. The Panthers are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region III play. Herkimer is 2-2 overall and in region.

It was a slow start for the Panthers, with Herkimer scoring the first six points of the game. A three-pointer by Taylor Day broke the ice with 4:30 left in the quarter, but the cold shooting continued. The Panthers were held to just eight points in the first quarter on 2-of-13 shooting and trailed 16-8.

Herkimer’s lead grew to 11 points at 21-10 before the Panthers showed some signs of life, scoring 13 points over the final six minutes to send the game to the half with Herkimer leading 29-23.

Any hopes of momentum carrying over to the second half were quickly dashed as the third quarter opened with another cold spell. Over the first four minutes, Herkimer outscored the Panthers 10-1 to extend the lead to 39-24. A three-pointer by Homer graduate Macy Boice sparked a spurt that saw the Panthers pull within 10 points at 43-33 in the closing seconds of the quarter, but a last-second basket by Herkimer made the margin 45-33 heading into the final quarter. It was the last real threat mounted by the Panthers as Herkimer scored the first seven points of the fourth and continued to extend the lead to the final horn.

The final numbers weren’t good for the Panthers, with the team shooting below 16 percent in three of the four quarters and just 19.7 percent for the game. Day was the lone Panther to reach double figures, scoring 11 points to go with five rebounds. Shantasia Jeffrey was next with nine points, seven rebounds, and seven steals. Boice had seven points, four boards, three steals, and two assists. Reyanah Brown had a team-best with eight rebounds.

